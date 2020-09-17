Power Book II: Ghost is now in full swing, with Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey) quite busy trying to get his momma Tasha (Naturi Naughton) out of jail, keep Saxe (Shane Johnson) in check, maintain Davis MacLean (Method Man) on the payroll, and monitor that crazy-ass Tejada family helmed by Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige). And he's got to figure out whatever the hell canonical studies is. Whew!

The stars of Power's first spin-off most definitely have to double down on some serious and intense emotions to bring this story to life, but as you might imagine, they're all too ready to lighten up a little once the cameras stop rolling. That's why TV Guide couldn't resist an opportunity to ki-ki with the cast when we caught up with them recently, inviting them to play a familiar but sometimes fraught game of the parlor game Would You Rather. In our version, we asked them to choose characters from the ever-expanding Power-verse they'd rather do some random activities with — and the answers were revealing and a little hilarious. Take, for example, 50's Cent's gut-busting response to the messy question, "Who would you rather have a one night stand with?" or Naturi Naughton's unexpected answer to "Who would you rather have help you bury a dead body?"

Their responses might shock you — especially when you find out who Method Man would pick to help him put together some IKEA furniture.

Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Power Book II: Ghost Photo: TV Guide

Power Book II: Ghost airs Sunday at 9/8c on Starz.