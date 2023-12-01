Nicollette Sheridan, Morgan Fairchild, and the Ladies of the '80s on Spicing Up Lifetime's Christmas

Donna Mills, Nicollette Sheridan, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, and Loni Anderson, Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas Lifetime

Five television icons come together to showcase their diva-licious behavior in Lifetime's new holiday film, Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, part of the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" Christmas programming slate.

Nicollette Sheridan, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Loni Anderson, and Donna Mills — all veterans of classic 1980s TV shows Knots Landing, Falcon Crest, WKRP in Cincinnati, and Dallas — step into the high heels of former '80s daytime divas who reunite to film the final Christmas episode of their fictional popular soap opera, The Great Lakes. Many of the actresses had shared the screen before, making the movie more special with that added nostalgia.

"It was fabulous. It was like a party every day," Fairchild, who plays Margaux Roberts (a reference to her Falcon Crest character Jordan Roberts), told TV Guide of being on set with her friends. "We were just catching up and sitting around and reminiscing and making each other laugh. It was kind of like a pajama party in drag."

Notably, Sheridan made her acting debut in the 1984 series, Paper Dolls, which starred Fairchild. Their reunion on Ladies of the '80s brought back memories for the pair.

"It was nice getting to see her again," Fairchild said of working with the Desperate Housewives vet decades later. "All those years in between, watching everyone grow and change and then coming together again, it's fun."

Sheridan, who also had an onscreen rivalry with Mills' Dana Cunningham on Knots Landing, told TV Guide the entire experience was "sentimental" and "something [she] could not pass up."

Having Sheridan, Fairchild, Gray, Anderson, and Mills on the small screen together should be enough reason to tune in this weekend. But if you needed more convincing, Mills summed it up best. "There's many, many people out there who were probably a fan of one of us or all of us, and I really liked seeing us together. It doesn't usually happen that way, and I think they picked really well. Everybody works together and it's a really good mix."

"A lot of people grew up with us," Fairchild added. "First of all, we're still kicking, but also being badass [and] spoofing ourselves at the same time. I think people would get a big kick out of it." (Fun fact: The majority of the outfits Fairchild wears in the movie are from her personal closet.)

There's also a brewing romance between the soap opera's producer (Travis Burns) and director (Taylor Ann Thompson), who, in classic holiday movie fashion, happen to be exes. Over the course of the film, the divas play Cupid to try and rekindle their old flame.

As for the movie itself, Anderson described it as "poignant."

Sheridan, who is developing a "smart, dramatic, compelling" political TV series, echoed her co-star's sentiments: "It's very heartfelt; it's campy. It's about love, friendship, and forgiveness. It's a beautiful love story with a young couple and them finding their feet. It's charming."

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas premieres Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8/7c on Lifetime.