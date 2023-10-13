Great American Family Christmas Movie Calendar 2023: The Full Schedule

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and more ring in the holidays
Ho ho ho! Great American Family is bringing on the holiday cheer a little early this year, kicking off its Christmas movie slate in mid-October (and beating Hallmark's Christmas movie schedule by one week!).
"Great American Christmas," the network's annual family-driven, faith-based programming event, will premiere 20 feel-good original movies every weekend starting Saturday, Oct. 14 and running through Saturday, Dec. 23.
Among the top-billed stars are Candace Cameron Bure, her daughter Natasha Bure, Danica McKellar, Lori Loughlin, Chad Michael Murray, Cheryl Ladd, Jill Wagner, Jen Lilley, Matthew Morrison, James Tupper, Daniel Lissing, Liam McIntyre, Drew Seeley, and Trevor Donovan.
If that's not enough to keep your holiday cup full, Great American Family will basically be Christmas central with around-the-clock programming of festive movie favorites — both past and present — until the end of the year.
So make yourself a giant mug of hot cocoa, curl up in front of the crackling fireplace, and see which of the 20 new "Great American Christmas" movies — with the official loglines and casts below — piques your interest.
Not sure where Great American Family is on your dial? You can find out by texting "CHRISTMAS" to 877-999-1225.
Hallmark Christmas Movies: The Complete Schedule 2023
Premiere times are 8pm ET/PT.
Destined 2: Christmas Once More
Stars: Shae Robbins, Casey Elliott
In the sequel to 2022's Destined at Christmas, Theo (Elliott) continues to miss connecting with his girlfriend, Kim (Robbins) as he attempts to propose at Christmas.
'Twas the Text Before Christmas
Stars: Merritt Patterson, Trevor Donovan
An unexpected text message sent to the wrong number (Patterson) sets into motion a Christmas tradition with a new family (Donovan) over three separate years.
Bringing Christmas Home
Stars: Jill Wagner, Paul Greene
A professor of military history (Wagner) teams with an antique store owner (Greene) to track down the original owner of a historic WWII uniform and the love letters left in its pockets.
Journey to Christmas (working title)
Stars: Ash Tsai, Joey Heyworth
While on a charity press tour, a model (Tsai) ends up stranded by the weather at the family home of the driver (Heyworth) she hired to assist her for the week.
A Dash of Christmas
Stars: Laura Osnes, Christopher Russell
A marketing exec (Osnes) must learn a recipe to get her dream job and ends up entering a holiday bakeoff with a dream baker (Russell).
Our Christmas Wedding
Stars: Holly Deveaux, Drew Seeley
In the sequel to 2021's My Boss' Wedding, roles reverse as Nicole's boss plans newly engaged Nicole (Deveaux) and Michael's (Seeley) wedding in two weeks at Christmas.
Christmas Keepsake (working title)
Stars: Jillian Murray, Daniel Lissing
A father (Lissing) bonds with his daughter and stumbles upon an unexpected romance (Murray) while tracking down the original owner of a Christmas time capsule.
A Christmas Blessing
Stars: Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, Jesse Hutch
A TV chef (Loughlin) is divinely inspired to take over her late aunt's charity with help from a new friend (Hutch) and the handsome business associate next door (Tupper).
Santa, Maybe
Stars: Aubrey Reynolds
Can theater director Lila (Reynolds) rise to the challenge of putting on the perfect Christmas ballet, while also discovering her office Secret Santa in the process?
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Stars: Jen Lilley, Matthew Morrison
A novice dancer (Lilley) pairs with a professional (Morrison) to enter a renowned dance competition… in Paris! The next story in The Christmas Waltz universe, the highest-rated Christmas rom-com of 2020, from Michael Damian and Janeen Damian.
My Christmas Hero
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Gabriel Hogan
An army reserve doctor (Bure) tracks down her family's military history with the help of a new romance (Hogan).
A Royal Date for Christmas (working title)
Stars: Danica McKellar, Damon Runyan
When a European Duke (Runyon) arrives in the US, he realizes that his bags have been lost in transit. He has no choice but to be styled, and ultimately inspired, by Bella (McKellar), the owner of a local boutique.
A Christmas for the Ages
Stars: Natasha Bure, Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven, Cheryl Ladd
Prompted by their youngest granddaughter (Bure), four generations celebrate family and what Christmas was like in the '40s, '60s, '90s, and present day.
Christmas on Windmill Way
Stars: Christa Taylor Brown, Chad Michael Murray
To save her family's legacy windmill, a woman (Taylor Brown) must remind her ex-boyfriend (Michael Murray) of the best of their hometown.
The Jinglebell Jubilee (working title)
Stars: Erin Agostino, Marshall Williams
A city manager (Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Agostino) in setting right his town's Christmas charity event, while she sets to work setting him up with her close friend.
Meet Me Under the Mistletoe
Stars: Sarah Fisher, Simon Arblaster
Two rival realtors (Fisher and Arblaster) are forced to work together to sell one special house before Christmas.
Peppermints & Postcards
Stars: Ella Cannon, Christopher Russell
When a Christmas letter concerning her love life goes viral, one mom discovers that romance might be right at her door.
Designing Christmas With You (working title)
Stars: Susie Abbromeit, Liam McIntyre
With her career on the line, a decorator (Abromeit) must work with an unexpected partner (McIntyre) to showcase a house for an upcoming Christmas gala.
12 Games of Christmas
Stars: Johnny Ramey, Felisha Cooper
In 12 Games of Christmas, a group of old friends and neighbors are transported into a Christmas-themed board game during a Christmas party.
A Royal Christmas Holiday
Stars: Brittany Underwood, Jonathan Stoddard
In search of her big break, a reporter (Underwood) arranges a Christmas interview with a European Prince (Stoddard) visiting the states. Will the reporter's big story become her love story?