Great American Family Christmas Movie Calendar 2023: The Full Schedule

A Christmas Blessing

Ho ho ho! Great American Family is bringing on the holiday cheer a little early this year, kicking off its Christmas movie slate in mid-October (and beating Hallmark's Christmas movie schedule by one week!).

"Great American Christmas," the network's annual family-driven, faith-based programming event, will premiere 20 feel-good original movies every weekend starting Saturday, Oct. 14 and running through Saturday, Dec. 23.

Among the top-billed stars are Candace Cameron Bure, her daughter Natasha Bure, Danica McKellar, Lori Loughlin, Chad Michael Murray, Cheryl Ladd, Jill Wagner, Jen Lilley, Matthew Morrison, James Tupper, Daniel Lissing, Liam McIntyre, Drew Seeley, and Trevor Donovan.

If that's not enough to keep your holiday cup full, Great American Family will basically be Christmas central with around-the-clock programming of festive movie favorites — both past and present — until the end of the year.

So make yourself a giant mug of hot cocoa, curl up in front of the crackling fireplace, and see which of the 20 new "Great American Christmas" movies — with the official loglines and casts below — piques your interest.

Not sure where Great American Family is on your dial? You can find out by texting "CHRISTMAS" to 877-999-1225.

"Great American Christmas" Movie Schedule

Premiere times are 8pm ET/PT.

Saturday, October 14

Destined 2: Christmas Once More

Stars: Shae Robbins, Casey Elliott

In the sequel to 2022's Destined at Christmas, Theo (Elliott) continues to miss connecting with his girlfriend, Kim (Robbins) as he attempts to propose at Christmas.

Saturday, October 21

'Twas the Text Before Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson, Trevor Donovan

An unexpected text message sent to the wrong number (Patterson) sets into motion a Christmas tradition with a new family (Donovan) over three separate years.

Saturday, October 28

Bringing Christmas Home

Stars: Jill Wagner, Paul Greene

A professor of military history (Wagner) teams with an antique store owner (Greene) to track down the original owner of a historic WWII uniform and the love letters left in its pockets.

Sunday, October 29

Journey to Christmas (working title)

Stars: Ash Tsai, Joey Heyworth

While on a charity press tour, a model (Tsai) ends up stranded by the weather at the family home of the driver (Heyworth) she hired to assist her for the week.

Saturday, November 4

A Dash of Christmas

Stars: Laura Osnes, Christopher Russell

A marketing exec (Osnes) must learn a recipe to get her dream job and ends up entering a holiday bakeoff with a dream baker (Russell).

Sunday, November 5

Our Christmas Wedding

Stars: Holly Deveaux, Drew Seeley

In the sequel to 2021's My Boss' Wedding, roles reverse as Nicole's boss plans newly engaged Nicole (Deveaux) and Michael's (Seeley) wedding in two weeks at Christmas.

Saturday, November 11

Christmas Keepsake (working title)

Stars: Jillian Murray, Daniel Lissing

A father (Lissing) bonds with his daughter and stumbles upon an unexpected romance (Murray) while tracking down the original owner of a Christmas time capsule.

Sunday, November 12

A Christmas Blessing

Stars: Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, Jesse Hutch

A TV chef (Loughlin) is divinely inspired to take over her late aunt's charity with help from a new friend (Hutch) and the handsome business associate next door (Tupper).

Saturday, November 18

Santa, Maybe

Stars: Aubrey Reynolds

Can theater director Lila (Reynolds) rise to the challenge of putting on the perfect Christmas ballet, while also discovering her office Secret Santa in the process?

Sunday, November 19

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Stars: Jen Lilley, Matthew Morrison

A novice dancer (Lilley) pairs with a professional (Morrison) to enter a renowned dance competition… in Paris! The next story in The Christmas Waltz universe, the highest-rated Christmas rom-com of 2020, from Michael Damian and Janeen Damian.

Friday, November 24



My Christmas Hero

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Gabriel Hogan

An army reserve doctor (Bure) tracks down her family's military history with the help of a new romance (Hogan).

Saturday, November 25

A Royal Date for Christmas (working title)

Stars: Danica McKellar, Damon Runyan

When a European Duke (Runyon) arrives in the US, he realizes that his bags have been lost in transit. He has no choice but to be styled, and ultimately inspired, by Bella (McKellar), the owner of a local boutique.

Sunday, November 26

A Christmas for the Ages

Stars: Natasha Bure, Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven, Cheryl Ladd

Prompted by their youngest granddaughter (Bure), four generations celebrate family and what Christmas was like in the '40s, '60s, '90s, and present day.

Saturday, December 2

Christmas on Windmill Way

Stars: Christa Taylor Brown, Chad Michael Murray

To save her family's legacy windmill, a woman (Taylor Brown) must remind her ex-boyfriend (Michael Murray) of the best of their hometown.

Sunday, December 3

The Jinglebell Jubilee (working title)

Stars: Erin Agostino, Marshall Williams

A city manager (Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Agostino) in setting right his town's Christmas charity event, while she sets to work setting him up with her close friend.

Saturday, December 9

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe

Stars: Sarah Fisher, Simon Arblaster

Two rival realtors (Fisher and Arblaster) are forced to work together to sell one special house before Christmas.

Sunday, December 10

Peppermints & Postcards

Stars: Ella Cannon, Christopher Russell

When a Christmas letter concerning her love life goes viral, one mom discovers that romance might be right at her door.

Saturday, December 16

Designing Christmas With You (working title)

Stars: Susie Abbromeit, Liam McIntyre

With her career on the line, a decorator (Abromeit) must work with an unexpected partner (McIntyre) to showcase a house for an upcoming Christmas gala.

Sunday, December 17

12 Games of Christmas

Stars: Johnny Ramey, Felisha Cooper

In 12 Games of Christmas, a group of old friends and neighbors are transported into a Christmas-themed board game during a Christmas party.

Saturday, December 23

A Royal Christmas Holiday

Stars: Brittany Underwood, Jonathan Stoddard

In search of her big break, a reporter (Underwood) arranges a Christmas interview with a European Prince (Stoddard) visiting the states. Will the reporter's big story become her love story?