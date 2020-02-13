CBS All Access announced the return date for The Good Fight on Thursday. Season 4 of the legal drama will premiere on Thursday, April 9, TV Guide has learned. The series will continue to release new episodes weekly on the streaming service.

The 10-episode season will pick up after Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to become a subsidiary of the multinational law firm STR Laurie. While they initially thought the transition wouldn't necessarily be so bad, it doesn't take long before Diane (Christine Baranski) and her coworkers begin struggling with their lack of agency.

In addition to Baranski, The Good Fight also stars Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn), Audra McDonald (Liz Reddick-Lawrence), Sarah Steele (Marissa Gold), Michael Boatman (Julius Cain), Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia), John Larroquette (Gavin Firth), and Delroy Lindo (Adrian Boseman). Season 4 will also add Hugh Dancy to the cast as an associate at STR Laurie, along Zach Grenier (David Lee) and Michael J. Fox (Louis Canning) who will be reprising their The Good Wife roles. The series comes from showrunners Robert and Michelle King.

The Good Fight returns Thursday, April 9 on CBS All Access.