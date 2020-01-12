The Good Fight is adding a well-known face in Season 4: Hugh Dancy has joined the cast of the critically acclaimed CBS All Access show. Creator and executive producer Robert King announced the news during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Sunday.

According to TVLine, Dancy will play a former military officer who now works as an associate at the multi-national law firm that has acquired Reddick Boseman & Lockhart. His wit and decency threaten to make him a better fit with Diane (Christine Baranski) and the gang rather than the new bosses.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

King also confirmed that John Larroquette will be joining the cast in Season 4, and that The Good Wife alums Zach Grenier and Michael J. Fox will be crossing over to the spin-off as well.

Seasons 1-3 of The Good Fight are now available to stream on CBS All Access.

Hugh Dancy Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

( Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)