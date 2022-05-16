[Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Good Doctor Season 5 finale. Read at your own risk!]

Wedding bells were ringing at St. Bonaventure in The Good Doctor Season 5 finale as Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) finally made it down the aisle after multiple attempts all season. Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Jordan (Bria Henderson) threw the couple a surprise wedding at the hospital, ensuring that they actually made it down the aisle and had all of the important people in their lives present. Things were going off without a hitch, but it wouldn't be a Good Doctor finale without some major tragedy.

As everyone danced the night away, Lim (Christina Chang) went downstairs to the lounge to get more glasses, only to discover Dalisay (Elfina Luk) bleeding out on the linoleum floor. Lim called out for help, but no one arrived before Dalisay's abusive ex emerged from the shadows and stabbed Lim as well. The episode ended with both women bleeding out on the dark floor while all of their friends (and capable doctors!) partied upstairs on the roof. If help isn't found soon, it's extremely bad news for both the women and new roommates.

While not nearly as dire, Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) and Park (Will Yun Lee) face a crossroads as Morgan considers taking an internal medicine job at a different hospital that is going to cause some distance in their already fraught relationship. The two just moved in together but it looks like there is a lot of complicated trouble ahead in paradise.

Also on the bittersweet front, Asher (Noah Galvin) reunited with his parents only to learn that his father had terminal lung cancer. The two were able to reconcile before having a tearful goodbye as Asher's father decided to die at home in peace rather than agreeing to a risky surgery that would only prolong his life but not cure his cancer. It may be the last time Asher sees his father alive, but the two exchanged "I love you" and the prodigal son will know that his father accepted him on some level before he died.

The Good Doctor fans will still have to wait with bated breath to find out what happens to Lim and Dalisay, but they can rest assured that answers are coming as The Good Doctor was renewed for Season 6 earlier this year.

The Good Doctor will return to ABC during the 2022-23 TV season.