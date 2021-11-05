Join or Sign In
There are a bunch of new supes!
The Boys took Homelander (Antony Starr) down a peg at the end of Season 2 over a year ago, and while we know that Season 3 has finished production, we are still in a holding pattern waiting for when the new episodes will drop. The Boys, adapted from the popular graphic novel series of the same name, reveals how awful superheroes would be if they truly existed in a late-capitalist society where power corrupts absolutely. It's fascinating and easily one of the most addictive shows currently on TV. We are chomping at the bit for more!
We have no idea how The Boys Season 3 might top running a speed boat into a giant whale (no really, they did that), but we do know that Jensen Ackles is joining the fray as Soldier Boy. We are very excited to find out what's next for Butcher (Karl Urban) and his cohorts as they try to convince themselves they have Homelander on a short leash after that literally explosive finale.
To help us count down the months until we get more episodes, TV Guide has compiled everything we know about The Boys Season 3 so far.
Check out Crimson Countess. At least five new supes are joining the fray in The Boys Season 3, but Amazon has released the first look at Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess. More info about the Crimson Countess and her role in the season will be revealed on Nov. 7 with another episode of VNN's Seven on 7.
Production is complete. Amazon has not announced an official premiere date for Season 3, but the series began production in February in Toronto and wrapped up in late summer. Even better news, we know that the series has also already been picked up for Season 4, which will begin production in early 2022.
Jensen Ackles is Soldier Boy. Ackles' character is a WWII-era Supe who is allegedly going to make Homelander look like a tame kitten. And yes, as a WWII supe, Soldier Boy definitely has history with Stormfront (Aya Cash), formerly known as Liberty.
"Yes, he knew her when she was Liberty," Kripke told TV Guide at the end of Season 2. "There's a history of Vought that we're starting to map out because Soldier Boy has been a mainstay of Vought for decades. He was like John Wayne there, and so as a result, we're writing the history of Vought and how all the characters weave in together."
Four more Supes are joining the fray. Adding to the growing list of The Boys' new cast members is The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden, who will play Crimson Countess. Variety was first to report the news.
News of Holden's casting comes days after Entertainment Weekly reported that three other new Supes have been cast for Season 3: Sean Patrick Flanery will play Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler will play Blue Hawk, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will play Supersonic. All four will have recurring roles in the upcoming season, but only Gunpowder has appeared in the graphic novels that the series is based on, so how these characters will show up and cause trouble remains to be seen.
Your faves will return. The giant cast of The Boys is all set to return for Season 3, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Kapon for Team Boys and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Jesse T. Usher, and Dominique McElligott for Team Supe.
Herogasm is coming. One of the most infamous events in The Boys graphic novels is Herogasm, a yearly retreat for supes that is basically the most insane orgy imaginable. Kripke confirmed via Twitter in January that Episode 6 of the upcoming season will be centered on Herogasm. The episode is being written by Jessica Chou. In April, Kripke shared a look at his reaction to the episode during the first production meeting.
Hughie is working for Victoria Neuman. The end of Season 2 revealed that Hughie (Jack Quaid) was putting some space between him and the boys by taking a job with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who he believes is an honest congresswoman determined to bring down Vought. Unaware that Neuman is actually the supe responsible for exploding heads throughout Season 2, Hughie is actually in more danger with his new boss/friend than he was with Butcher and the gang. Kripke confirmed that Season 3 will give Hughie a brief respite from being covered in blood, but everything will eventually go to hell in a handbasket for the canary.
"The thing about Hughie is he's not particularly good at the ultra-violence, but he's very competent, and I think we wanted to show that off [via Neuman]," Kripke told TV Guide. "He's very smart, he's a good investigator, he's amazing with technology, he has great ideas. We wanted a chance to showcase him doing what he does best and see that he's really strong, and an able character in the fight against supes. But of course, it's all going to go to sh-- on him."
Stormfront is not dead. Kripke would not reveal whether we'll actually see Stormfront again in Season 3 after she lost her limbs in a showdown with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) in the Season 2 finale, but he did tell TVG that the hero is not dead yet. She's a living torso in a secure facility, being monitored as her injuries are tended to.
We have our first look at Ackles as Soldier Boy. Amazon released the first-look photo of the Supernatural alum decked out in costume, and we can't help but wonder what Dean Winchester would think of this look.
Ackles teased the reveal on Instagram with a close-up shot of Soldier Boy's shield. "Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story," he wrote. "A story that ends with me, winning."
Previously, showrunner Eric Kripke tweeted a picture of the Supernatural alum decked out in a full beard on set for Season 3.
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.