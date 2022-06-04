[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 3! Read at your own risk!]

Dearly beloved The Boys fans, we are gathered here to pay tribute to a dear friend who left us too soon. Timothy the Octopus, a treasured friend of The Deep (Chace Crawford), was sacrificed in Season 3, Episode 3, "Barbary Coast," so that The Deep could reclaim a spot in The Seven.

We didn't get a lot of time to get to know Timothy — just two scenes — but he left a big impact for such a small cephalopod. He was there during some of The Deep's most intimate moments, specifically that time The Deep was having sex with his wife and Timothy got himself off against the aquarium glass. We learned then that he was a generous lover, one who would be willing to use all of his arms to help his partner achieve pleasure. What a rare animal, indeed.

"He was very articulate. He was as good of a friend as you could have, 60-feet below the surface," Crawford said of his departed scene partner. "He was a good listener. We'd have long chats about our different upbringings because we were very different creatures."

Despite sharing as personal a bond as two could share, Timothy ultimately died so that The Deep could prove himself to Homelander (Antony Starr). He was force-fed to The Deep during a seafood feast in Vought Tower, even after pleading for his life and revealing he had several unnamed children back in the tank.

"RIP Timothy," added Anthony Starr, whose character Homelander was actually responsible for Timothy's untimely death. "Struck down before your time, more children without a father... I bet he tasted delicious."

According to Crawford, he did not, in fact, taste delicious.

"His needs were so simple. All he wanted was to masturbate while The Deep was having sex and didn't deserve the fate of being eaten by the object of his affection," executive producer Eric Kripke said so eloquently. "Love can be cruel sometimes."

Perhaps it is Claudia Doumit, who plays Victoria Neuman in the series, who put it best. "Timothy, you only had eight tentacles, but we wish you had nine lives."

We miss you, Timothy. Swim well in that big ocean in the sky.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now available on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Friday.