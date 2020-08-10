The Blacklist Season 7 is out on Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and the home edition is packed with great bonus features, like this funny blooper reel that shows the lighter side of making the show. If you ever find yourself on set with James Spader, don't say "driving driving driving" to him!

In addition to the blooper reel, bonus features include a behind the scenes featurette called Uncharted Territory: A Season Cut Short, about the making of the half-animated season finale due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as deleted scenes, cast and crew episode commentaries, and a tribute to Brian Dennehy, who died in April and recurred on The Blacklist for several years as Dominic Wilkinson, Elizabeth Keen's (Megan Boone) grandfather.

The Blacklist has been renewed for Season 8, which will go into production when it's safe to do so.

The Season 7 Blu-Ray or DVD is available to pre-order on Amazon. The Blacklist is available to stream on Netflix.