The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Suicide Squad, HBO's Barack Obama Documentary

Pier Kids

Pier Kids Elegance Bratton/PBS

Monday at 10/9c on PBS



The latest documentary in PBS' POV series follows a group of young queer people of color who spend their time hanging out on New York City's Christopher Street Pier, forming relationships and building a community. It focuses on the ways they navigate homelessness and homophobia, and how they use the Pier as a place to find themselves. It seems a little like a spiritual successor to Paris Is Burning, updated for the modern age. [TRAILER]







John Kohler, Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump Gilles Mingasson/Courtesy HBO

Monday on HBO Max



Two movies from the master of weirdo Americana, Christopher Guest, hit HBO Max at the top of the month: A Mighty Wind and Best in Show. But if you thirst for more of that in an unscripted setting, check out this adorable docuseries about a small news station in Nevada that's full of odd and charming characters all working together to bring you a working news broadcast. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Barack Obama, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union Pete Souza/Courtesy HBO

Tuesday on HBO Max



The coolest thing about being president is the library. The second coolest thing is the biography you get, and HBO's Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union is the most definitive portrait of #44 yet. The three-episode docuseries tracks Obama's life from childhood to becoming one of the country's most respected presidents during one of the country's most tumultuous eras. Stay tuned for Trump: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Cheeseburger. I kid, I kid! -Tim Surette [TRAILER







Pray Away Netflix

Tuesday on Netflix



Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum executive produce this documentary about Exodus International, an Evangelical group formed in the '70s that claims it can turn gay people straight through prayer and conversion therapy. What's most interesting about this film is that it features interviews with ex-leaders who are now speaking out against the movement they were part of for so many years. [TRAILER]







Cooking With Paris

Paris Hilton, Cooking With Paris Kit Karzen/ Courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix



Did you know Paris Hilton is secretly a renowned, highly talented chef? I'm kidding, she's not at all, which is part of the gimmick of her new series. Hilton, who doesn't seem to know the first thing about cooking, invites her famous friends like Kim Kardashian West and Demi Lovato over to her house to help her make various dishes, to varying degrees of success. I can't say if this show will be "good" or "worth anyone's time," but I know I'll be watching. I mean, she has a diamond-encrusted spatula. [TRAILER]







The Suicide Squad Warner Bros.

Friday on HBO Max (also in theaters)

Soon, every single movie released will be a superhero movie, and we'll sit there slack-jawed and drooling just taking it in as the movie studio machine injects a constant stream of them into our eyeballs. Well, here's another. You might be thinking that you've already seen The Suicide Squad when what you really saw was 2016's Suicide Squad (no "The"), the dark and violent David Ayer outing that just about disappointed everyone. This time, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) takes over behind the camera, allegedly adding more irreverent humor and over-the-top violence that fits the franchise, and with a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis, maybe it won't suck! -Tim Surette







Val

Val Kilmer, Val Amazon Studios

Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Val Kilmer gets the autobiographical treatment in this intimate documentary about his life and career. Kilmer lends his own home movies he's taken over the years to the film -- which includes videos from the set of Batman Forever, and footage of younger versions of Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon just hanging out -- and provides a look at his struggle with throat cancer, from which he's still recovering and has left him using a prosthesis in order to speak. It seems more revealing than the standard celebrity doc, and that's enough to get me to watch. [TRAILER]







Vivo Netflix

Friday on Netflix



Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. Frankly, this sounds adorable. [TRAILER]