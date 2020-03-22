By our calculations, you've been stuck inside for about a week now in an attempt to protect yourself and your community amid the coronavirus outbreak, and while being cooped up might be driving you crazy, the good news is, we do it all the time and we're perfectly fine! Soon your body will adjust to never seeing the sun and you won't know the last time you changed your clothes, but there will still be something good on TV, and these TV and movie recommendations will help you get through this uncertain time.

The best shows and movies to watch this week includes a very special episode of The Walking Dead, the return of the Emmy-winning Netflix series Ozark, and the return of the former Netflix series One Day at a Time, now on regular ol' cable. (If you want to learn more about pandemics, we have recommendations for that, too.)

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, daily, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox, or check out the best shows and movies this month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

The Walking Dead

Sunday at 9/8c on AMC

AMC has politely asked us to not say why this episode of The Walking Dead is very important, but trust us, it is. If you haven't checked in with the zombies in a while, this would be a good time to do it, as Michonne (Danai Gurira) gets featured in a big standalone episode that changes everything for her. We're not going to say too much else to avoid spoilers, but we will say that even if you think you know what this episode is about... you're right, but it's not going to play out how you think. - Liam Mathews





Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears

Monday on Acorn TV

Fans of Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries have been waiting a while to see Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) and Detective Inspector Jack Robinson (Nathan Page) reunite in the Australian series' feature film, Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. Debuting on Acorn TV, the movie sees Phryne rescue a young girl who's been imprisoned in Jerusalem, and soon after she uncovers a mystery involving a priceless jewel, an ancient curse, and the truth behind the disappearance of a forgotten tribe. Although the overarching narrative isn't the most exciting story ever told, the sparks still fly between Jack and Phryne, and if you're being honest with yourself, that's the entire reason you're watching anyway.





The Good Doctor

Part 1 of the Season 3 finale Monday at 10/9 on ABC

If things weren't tense enough at St. Bonaventure, an earthquake hits San Jose in The Good Doctor's two-part Season 3 finale, and the team goes into trauma mode to help a group of civilians — including a couple of their own — who are at a brewery opening when the earthquake hits. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is dealing with the his guilt after exploding on Lea (Paige Spara) in last week's episode and the fact that he may never get a chance to apologize. Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the spectrum, Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Claire (Antonia Thomas) are forced to reckon with the things they haven't said to each other while trying to convince everyone else they are just friends. No one is safe in this disaster, and all of our doctors will emerge on the other side of it changed forever. - Megan Vick





One Day at a Time

Season 4 premieres Tuesday at 9:30/8:30c on PopTV

One Day at a Time moves to PopTV for its fourth season after being canceled by Netflix, and although the way in which we watch it might have changed (i.e., no more bingeing!), nothing else has. In the Season 4 premiere, Ray Romano guest stars as a census taker, and as Penelope (Justina Machado), Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), and Lydia (Rita Moreno) all introduce themselves to him, it doubles as an introduction for viewers who might be tuning in to the show for the first time. Elsewhere in the episode, Penelope struggles with being single at 42, while Elena struggles to go two days without talking to Syd. Lydia, obviously, remains perfect.





Ozark

Season 3 premieres Friday on Netflix

Maybe right now isn't the best time for an anxiety-producing thriller about desperate people who will do anything to survive. Or maybe it's the perfect time for that very same reason, because at least you're not Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman). Marty, still totally screwed because he's in a devil's pact with the cartel to launder their money, hits Ozark Season 3 running with a new plan: run a riverboat casino with Ruth (Julia Garner) managing operations. Season 1 was a competent ape of Breaking Bad with much rougher edges, and Season 2 was mostly just the rough edges. But Season 3 feels like it's an improvement and somewhere in the middle. Still, it's TV's current reigning champ of OH SH-- television. - Tim Surette

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations.