Homeland Series Finale

Series finale Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime

After a few seasons as one of TV's most talked about dramas and many more low-key thriving in the "Showtime Zone" for shows that last far longer than people can believe, Homeland ends its eight-season run this weekend. Like most of the post-Brody (Damian Lewis) seasons, the final run hasn't generated many heart-stopping or bizarre thrills. Instead, it's leaned heavily on the deeply complicated relationship between mentor (Mandy Patinkin's Saul) and mentee (Claire Danes' Carrie) that is on the brink of destruction like never before as we head into the finale. The episode is primed to interrogate Homeland's key questions yet again: Who can you trust? And when does loyalty to people trump loyalty to your country? -Cory Barker





Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Series premiere Sunday at 10:10/9:10c on Showtime

Penny Dreadful, Showtime's underrated horror drama, ended with a surprise finale in 2016. And now it's back with an equally surprising spin-off, subtitled City of Angels. It's set in 1938 Los Angeles, and follows a pair of detectives (Daniel Zovatto and the always 1938-voiced Nathan Lane) and a pair of demons (Lorenza Izzo and Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer) as the city battles for its soul. It has a lot of moving parts — ethnic and political tension due to the construction of the freeways, Mexican folkloric traditions, covert Nazism, radio evangelism — that add up to a bloody good time. The first episode is now available to watch on YouTube and a few other places ahead of the linear premiere. [Read our review]





Never Have I Ever

Series premiere Monday on Netflix

There is a lot to love about Never Have I Ever, Netflix's latest coming-of-age series. Inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood and with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer, the charming 10-episode series follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first generation Indian American teen with a bit of a short fuse. Constantly butting heads with her mother after the shocking and sudden death of her father, Devi is an overachieving sophomore from Sherman Oaks, California, who is obsessed with besting her nemesis and finding herself (and her friends!) a boyfriend. The series is narrated by John McEnroe for reasons I will not explain because there aren't really any explanations that will suffice, but know that this might be Netflix's next great coming-of-age series. -Kaitlin Thomas [Read our review]





Prodigal Son Season Finale

Season 1 finale airs Monday at 9/8c on Fox

We are braced for some major shockers ahead in Prodigal Son's first-season finale as Malcolm Bright-slash-Whitly (Tom Payne) finds himself on the other side of the interrogation table for a change. Our troubled profiler is no stranger to personal tragedy, of course, but recent events have brought the "Girl in the Box" mystery closer to home than ever — or should we say closer to the slammer than ever? There's still more to learn about Nicholas Endicott, but we already know that this charming villain has enough power to take down all the Whitlys if he wants to, and, clearly, he wants to. -Amanda Bell





Normal People

Limited series premiere Wednesday on Hulu

Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People, which chronicles a tender but increasingly complicated romance between two Irish teens from the end of high school through their college years, is faithfully and beautifully adapted for television in this Hulu limited series. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star as Marianne and Connell, two teens whose upbringings couldn't be more different but whose deep connection leads to an intense, all-consuming romance. Fluctuating power dynamics eventually put a strain on their relationship, however, as issues of class, privilege, submission, and emotional scarring compound an inability to communicate, leading to periods of friendship and intimate sex giving way to months of no contact. The show, which is directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald and drops all 12 30-minute episodes at once, is a surprisingly honest look at young love and heartbreak. Also, there's full-frontal nudity. I just felt like I should say that up front. -Kaitlin Thomas





Hollywood

Limited series premiere Friday on Netflix

Ryan Murphy's latest throws it back to the post-WWII Golden Age of Hollywood, when movies were pictures and hustlers operated out of a gas station, giving bored housewives and closeted men a little something extra with their fill-up. The boys all moved to Tinseltown with dreams of stardom, and they're still pursuing it, they're just taking a bumpy path to get there. Murphyverse regulars like Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, and Dylan McDermott are in the cast, with the latter doing his charmingly skeevy thing as the operator of said gas station. It's a glitzy trifle of revisionist history.

