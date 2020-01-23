Tyler Gwozdz, a competitor on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, has died, TMZ reports. He was 29.

Gwozdz appeared on two episodes of The Bachelorette last year. He got the first one-on-one date of the season, before getting sent home off-camera without explanation. All Hannah said was that he "had to leave." He addressed his departure in a statement to Refinery29 at the time, saying, "This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I've come to realize what is the best decision that could've been made." He was identified on the show as a psychology graduate student from Boca Raton, Florida.

According to TMZ, which heard the 911 call, Gwozdz was hospitalized on Jan. 13 after police and paramedics were called to a home in Boca Raton for a possible drug overdose. He died Wednesday, Jan. 22.

TV Guide has reached out to network ABC and Bachelorette studio Warner Bros., who had no comment at press time.