As more and more states begin to open up in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, Hollywood is also looking to get back to work. TV Guide has learned the next season of The Bachelorette, with Clare Crawley filling the titular role, is looking to start filming imminently.

While there isn't a set date for when Crawley would officially begin a new journey to find love, contestants will be traveling to an undisclosed filming location — it will be somewhere in Southern California, but not in Los Angeles County — in the near future and cast and crew will be living on-site. Everyone will be tested upon entry to the location with regular tests and temperature checks expected throughout the season. ABC has already announced that The Bachelorette will air Tuesdays this fall after missing its original May premiere date due to the pandemic. No visitors or press will be allowed on set

Though Crawley's season has been delayed due to the pandemic, and the summer branch of the franchise, Bachelor in Paradise, has essentially been canceled for the year, ABC has already announced that Matt James, who was originally set to compete for Crawley's heart, will be the next Bachelor, making James the first Black Bachelor in the series' history. His season is expected to premiere in January 2021, putting the Bachelor franchise back on its usual calendar schedule.

Variety was the first to report the news.