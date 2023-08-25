The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko on the Conversations We Didn't See in the Show

Anyone watching The Bachelorette Season 20 could tell there was something special between Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. Sure, the dreamy music that played whenever the pair appeared together may have contributed to the air of romance. But there was no denying the chemistry between Charity, a 27-year-old child and family therapist, and Dotun, a 31-year-old integrative medicine specialist. And Bachelor Nation was in for a treat, because in The Bachelorette finale, Charity gave her final rose to Dotun.

Standing in stunning Fiji with the ocean in the background, Dotun told Charity he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. The Bachelorette recalled a conversation that she had with him in Oceanside, California. "When I looked in your eyes that moment, I saw a man that respected me, that valued me, that adored me, but a man that I could love forever," Charity said. Hearing this, Dotun, who got confirmation that no one else was in the picture, let out a huge smile. He proceeded to propose, and Charity said yes.

Of course, the finale also ended with some heartbreak. Joey Graziadei expressed his love for Charity but was sent home moments later. He will hopefully find his person soon, though — the 28-year-old tennis pro has been announced as the next Bachelor.

But before that new season begins, all eyes are on Charity and Dotun. TV Guide spoke to the couple about the day they got engaged, parts of their relationship viewers didn't get to see, and the significance of being the first monoracial Black couple to get engaged in the franchise's history.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, The Bachelorette ABC

What was the first thing you did together after the news was public on Monday?

Charity Lawson: We took an Uber together, so that was exciting [laughs]. But honestly, just spending time with family right after. And then we did get to go out a little bit with some friends. That was a very free and liberating moment, to be in public.

Wow, that's awesome. I didn't even think about not being able to take an Uber together.

Charity: It's the little things.

When you watched the series, was there a part of your relationship that you wish viewers got to see more of?

Dotun Olubeko: Given the time frame to show what they have to show, they did as good of a job as they could have showing our love story. But the truth was, there was so much more in every conversation we had. And so maybe it's better because it would've been giving it away. I think overall, as we look back on it, we're pretty happy with how it was portrayed. And for the most part, it was pretty accurate. So we're just basking in that.

Was there a conversation that didn't make it to the episodes but has really stayed with you since filming ended?

Charity: Something that viewers didn't get to see was the first time that I told Dotun that I was falling in love. It was like, around hometowns. That was really a pivotal part for me because I was looking forward to that. But obviously, like Dotun said, everything doesn't make it and we had to make it enough to fit everything in. That was just a really fun and exciting time for me because I was so excited to share that with him. It's a moment that I lived in real time, so that's enough.

Dotun: For me, I really enjoyed talking to Charity's sister. And it started off like kind of ground level. But by the end of it, we were just smiling ear to ear. And I could feel the warmth that she had and I really wish that was shown because she asked some excellent questions. That segment, again, not everyone got to see everything — you know, got to get to the proposal, that's the most important part. But certainly that was such an awesome conversation that I'll never forget.

Dotun, how confident were you about getting the final rose when you stepped out of the car on that last day?

Dotun: I was not confident. I went to the last chance date the day before feeling pretty good about things. But then she, for the first time throughout the journey, mentioned that there's somebody else that she has to factor in. And so it was kind of a gut check for me. And that's when I realized, have a level head and be prepared for the worst, which is being heartbroken. So I went to that proposal feeling like I wouldn't understand to not end up with this person with the love that we built. But it's possible, love looks different for different people. I went to it with that mindset and just waited until I got that confirmation before I let out a smile.

Yes we could definitely see the moment you let out the smile!

Dotun: My stupid smile?

Charity: It was so cute.

You're the first monoracial Black couple in the franchise's history. Why do you think it's important for your story to be shown on screen?

Charity: Going into all this, so many factors have contributed to historic moments. And leading up to it, you don't know who you're going to connect with and who you're going to meet along this journey. And so we're both just extremely grateful and honored to be the first monoracial couple to come out of this. And to have the love story that we have to where it's really shown in its entirety from start to finish. There's nothing that is these extreme dynamics that you often see portrayed on TV or in media, and I think that gives a lot of inspiration and hope to viewers that look like us but also viewers that don't look like us.

The Bachelorette Season 20 is available to stream on Hulu.