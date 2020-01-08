Are you ready for Bachelor Idol? During the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced a new spin-off of reality institution The Bachelor focused on love and music called The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. The series premieres April 13.

Per Deadline, which first reported the news, "On The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, 20 single men and women search for love through music, singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples. They will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music."

The description continues, "Once the couples commit to each other, they will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by top names in the music business. The performances will be evaluated based on whether they reveal the couple's love and devotion to one another. Those who score the highest marks will continue until only one couple is left standing."

"Think The Bachelor meets A Star Is Born" is how Burke describes it. "It's a possibility we'll see [previous contestants'] faces," she added. Numerous Bachelor alumni are aspiring singers, and most recent Bachelorette Hannah Brown's ex Jed Wyatt admitted to going on the show to further his music career. Now, with Listen to Your Heart, people like him will have a proper outlet for their desires.

The series will serve as a bridge between the finale of The Bachelor and the premiere of The Bachelorette, and creates a nearly year-round presence for the Bachelor franchise on ABC. It joins The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise as the current shows in the Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)