Tayshia Adams has not been officially confirmed as the lead of The Bachelorette. Let's get that out of the way. We all know she replaced Clare Crawley midway through filming of the season that premieres next month, but ABC and Warner Bros. won't outright say it. But we can confirm that Tayshia has another project in the works: a podcast called Click Bait, a production of Warner Bros.' Bachelor Nation and podcast producer Wondery, where she'll talk about pop culture news with fellow franchise favorites Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile. The podcast launches on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Each week on Click Bait, the hosts and a celebrity guest will discuss the latest pop culture news and gossip and give their experience-based perspective on what being in the spotlight is really like. They'll go beyond the clickbait, is what they're trying to say. I have a feeling that Tayshia will have to carry this show, since Joe is kind of reserved and Hannah Ann says things like "I like to think that I'm a New Age version of Jackie O."

Tayshia Adams, of course, is known for her appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, and her upcoming appearance on The Bachelorette. Hannah Ann Sluss is known for getting Peter Weber's final rose on the most recent season of The Bachelor, only to have him break off their engagement shortly after due to his unresolved feelings for Madison Prewett. And "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile is known for The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Dancing with the Stars.

Click Bait with Bachelor Nation will premiere Thursday, Oct. 1 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.