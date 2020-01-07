Supergirl besties Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) have been on the outs ever since Lena found out Kara had been lying to her about being Supergirl all these years. Though their friendship has taken a distinct turn towards the nemesis territory as of late, all hope may not be lost for these two!

"I think Lena at the minute is in kind of like the lowest, darkest place she can be," McGrath told TV Guide at Supergirl's 100th episode celebration. "Because I think you couldn't be where she is now if she wasn't so deeply and devastatingly hurt. And everything she's doing now — without her, I think, realizing it — is from a place of pure pain, and her reaction to all of these people is she doesn't want them to hurt her again so she's not going to let them back in."

We'd hate to think all the beautiful relationships Lena has developed with Team Supergirl over the years are over for good, but Melissa Benoist has a more positive outlook on the situation.

"Yeah, the friendship is not great, but I do think [Kara] wouldn't be the Paragon of Hope if she didn't think she could mend things," Benoist said.

Though Lena did reach a temporary detente with the team in order to save the people of Earth 38 in the annual crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths, something tells us it's not all water under the bridge yet. Here's hoping the back half of Supergirl's season puts a lot of time and effort into restoring this relationship and building back the trust between Lena and all of her friends.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

