Due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Supergirl is about to air an unconventional season finale, since when production on the series shut down in March, there was still a lot left in the season a lot to shoot. Now, Episode 19 will be an impromptu season finale, but according to series star Chyler Leigh that could actually be a good thing!

"Well, it's definitely not a traditional finale, Supergirl style. I think the last few seasons, it's kind of ended with a little bit more of a sense of hope or, 'OK, what's the next adventure?' This one definitely leaves you going, 'Whoa, wait a minute, what happened?' There was a lot of creativity that had to go into editing and putting this together because I still had two full days of filming to do before production was shut down... But yeah, 19 definitely will be a big cliffhanger... I think it's good because it'll be a good challenge for the audience and for those who know the show and have kind of come to expect certain things, you do not know what's coming."

That sounds like the kind of cliffhanger ending we can get behind! Especially since Leigh also hinted that what they'd already shot of Episode 20 could be turned into a Season 6 premiere, meaning we'd get dropped right back into the action in the new season.

Chyler Leigh, Supergirl

As for where we left off before this finale, things were changing rapidly in National City. Leviathan and Lex Luthor seemed perfectly positioned for world domination, the DEO was destroyed, and Alex was considering taking a page out of James Olsen's (Mehcad Brooks) book and taking up the vigilante lifestyle.

"It's definitely jarring for her, especially where we see that the DEO gets decimated. That was really where Alex became who she is. And so for her, it's a huge personal loss," Leigh said. "Alex never backs down from a challenge, and she will always find a way to keep fighting for what's right and for her family. And so she gets an opportunity to really switch things up and she takes it as so. She takes it as an opportunity, and you get to see her have some fun with it in [the finale]. You get to see that she really embraces a new persona and a whole new way to fight alongside her super friends."

Alex as a vigilante is something we're absolutely dying to see, especially when it comes to this new persona Leigh mentioned Alex will tackle "literally and figuratively." What will her vigilante street name be? Will Kara (Melissa Benoist) be the one to come up with an official code name for her? Will Alex be getting her very own super suit and gadgets?

All these questions will have to wait, though according to Leigh, some of them will definitely get answered in the finale.

"She is coming in with a whole new look," Leigh hinted. "For her, as she says in the episode that just aired, it's like she never felt so exposed. And so when Kelly (Azie Tesfai) does mention the whole mask idea, it brings up a lot of figuring out to do [with] how to conceal her identity. Because even Lex knows who she is, and she's got to figure out now how to go about all this without being known and kind of embrace the new a new norm, if you will. You can see some really cool stuff that Alex can do, even with her new weapon, and how that incorporates with the new — I don't want to say costume or outfit — super suit, if you will."

And on that note — Give us Alex Danvers' super suit or give us DEATH!

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.