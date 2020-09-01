In addition to being a totally free streaming site, CW Seed has one more major draw for TV fans. It will be the first place you can stream the final season of Schitt's Creek!

Schitt's Creek ended its six-season run in April of this year, and on Oct. 6, it will join CW Seed. For the first time, fans will be able to binge-watch all six seasons for free. Just be warned, you're going to be an emotional mess when you finally make it to the show's epic series finale episode.

CW Seed has a ton of other juicy streaming options coming for the rest of the year too. It will add Sports Comedy Now We're Talking and The CW's 90210 reboot in September, and Lost Girl, XIII: The Series, and XIII: The Conspiracy in November. Finally, in December, Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons and Nikita will drop on the streaming site.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

In total, CW Seed will be rolling out 300 additional hours of programming through the end of 2020. Now that's what we call a serious binge!