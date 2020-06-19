If you missed HBO's Peabody Award-winning drama Watchmen when it aired last fall, now is the perfect time to watch. The series, from Damon Lindelof, stars Regina King and explores the legacy of white supremacy and systemic racism in America through a version of history in which masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws. And it's never been easier to watch; HBO is making the entire nine-episode limited series free to stream from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21 exclusively on HBO.com and on demand. Plus, HBO is also airing a marathon on HBO and HBO Latino starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

The timing of this decision is significant, as this comes during a moment of worldwide protests against white supremacy and police brutality. June 19 is also Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers announced to enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, they'd been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1863.

Releasing Watchmen for free this weekend is part of HBO's effort to highlight the Black experience and celebrate and honor Black storytellers. But Watchmen is not the only title being offered for free. A list of programs currently available for sampling, and those that will be free to sample from Friday, June 19 until Thursday, July 2, is listed below.

Available now



Baltimore Rising

Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas

Notes From the Field

King in the Wilderness

Say Her Name: The Life & Death of Sandra Bland

4 Little Girls

We Are the Dream

Random Acts of Flyness

Insecure

Ballers

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Betty

Euphoria

The Shop

The Wire

We're Here

Available beginning Friday, June 19

Being Serena

Bessie

Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

United Skates

Jerrod Carmicheal's Home Videos

Lil' Rel Live In Crenshaw

The Apollo

The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency

Treme

True Detective

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.