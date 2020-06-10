The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced the winners for the 2020 Peabody Awards, which honors the most powerful and enlightening stories told across TV, radio, and digital media. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremony was held virtually with many of the winners sending in videos of their pre-recorded speeches.

This year's winners include Netflix's sci-fi darling Stranger Things and Ava DuVernay's harrowing limited series When They See Us, along with HBO breakouts Watchmen and Succession. Amazon's Fleabag, which recently ended after two seasons, and Hulu's Ramy also picked up a win. Meanwhile, Cicely Tyson was honored with the Career Achievement Award, and The Simpsons and Frontline each won an Institutional Peabody Award, which celebrates programs that have demonstrated a significant impact on media and the culture at large.

"This year's winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices," Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones said in a statement. "We are especially proud to celebrate Frontline as an unwavering source for truth through quality journalism when both are actively under attack, and The Simpsons one of the most consistently funny and culturally important satirical sitcoms over the last three decades."

See the full list of winners below.

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cicely Tyson

INSTITUTIONAL AWARD

Frontline

The Simpsons

ENTERTAINMENT

Chernobyl (HBO)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Fleabag (Amazon)

Ramy (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARIES

Apollo 11 (CNN)

For Sama (PBS)

Independent Lens: Hale County, This Morning, This Evening (PBS)

POV: Inventing Tomorrow (PBS)

POV: Midnight Traveler (PBS)

POV: Roll Red Roll (PBS)

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs (PBS)

POV: The Silence of Others (PBS)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality (HBO)

PODCASTS AND RADIO

Dolly Parton's America (WNYC)

Have You Heard George's Podcast? (BBC Sounds)

In The Dark: The Path Home (APM Reports)

Threshold: The Refuge (Montana Public Radio)

NEWS

A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness (NBC News)

American Betrayal (NBC/MSNBC)

Long Island Divided (Newsday)

The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America (CNN)

Unwarranted (WBBM-TV)

CHILDREN'S AND YOUTH

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)