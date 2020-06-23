The coronavirus pandemic has put production on Stranger Things 4 on hold, at least temporarily, but TV Guide has a new behind-the-scenes look to help hold fans over until footage from the upcoming season arrives.

This exclusive previsualization video reveals some before-and-after glimpses of some of Season 3's most memorable fight scenes, as stunt coordinator Hiro Koda, who also worked as a second unit director for the season, sets up the shots with his stunt crew. The behind-the-scenes glimpses include Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) gymnasium showdown with the possessed Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) fight in the funhouse. The footage also reveals the prep work needed to pull off some of the quieter action moments, like Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin's (Maya Hawke) attempt to escape their chair bindings in the bunker.

It's not exactly another journey into the Upside Down, but it is a trip to see all of the effort that went into making these memorable moments happen in Stranger Things 3.

Stranger Things Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.

