Station 19 Season 4 Ends with Betrayal and a Wedding

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Station 19 Season 4 finale. Read at your own risk!]

Uh-oh, there is mad drama at the Station 19 firehouse. The Season 4 finale episode primarily took place at Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina's (Stefania Spampinato) wedding, while also flashing back to a recent firehouse call that had eight people trapped inside a burning house.

An eight-year-old boy was the last to be saved from the inferno and there were no AID cars left to take him to the hospital. Maya was instructed to wait for the next AID car to arrive on the scene -- in approximately eight minutes -- but instead, she decided to use one of the fire engines to get him to the hospital faster and save his life. The call did not go over well with the higher-ups, who overall have been displeased with Maya's work as captain, emboldening her firefighters to go to protests and continue the tension between the fire department and the Seattle police department in the wake of Dean's (Okieriete Onaodowan) lawsuit.

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Robert (Boris Kodjoe) were both questioned about the incident, but the incident chief who had ordered Maya to wait for the AID car held Sullivan back for extra time to ask for his take on the situation. While Sullivan backed Station 19, he didn't hesitate to offer himself up as a possible captain replacement if the department decided Maya was no longer suitable for the job. His exact words were that the department could get a battalion chief "for the price of a captain." Wow. At the end of the episode, as Maya and Carina danced in their beautiful white gowns, the team got the heads up that Maya had been "relieved of her duties."

It's still unclear whether Sullivan will be the one to take her place, but he definitely had a hand in Maya getting fired before there was a proper investigation -- and someone still has to tell the happy bride what's happened. Oh, and if you think Andy is going to be chill not only with her best friend being sabotaged but Robert also jumping the line to get promoted to captain over her, think again. That marriage is in very, very bad shape as Season 4 comes to a close.

Maya's firing is obviously the headline, but it won't be the only source of drama when Station 19 returns for Season 5. Dean finally got up the nerve to tell Vic (Barrett Doss) that he loves her, but it was still too late. When he went to go find her to make the confession, he caught her getting back together with Theo (Carlos Miranda). So there is definitely going to be some tension on that front if Dean has to seem together all the time at the station. On the happy end of things, Maya and Carina's wedding was actually really beautiful. Also, Travis (Jay Hayden) gave Vic the blessing for the reunion and got up the nerve to tell Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan) how he feels, and that went much better than it did for Dean. Okay, we still feel really bad for Dean -- sorry, Dean.

The fire station is in one giant mess, but that's how we like it on our Shondaland dramas. We can't wait to see how all of this bubbles over when Season 5 kicks off.

Station 19 will return next season on ABC.