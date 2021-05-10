Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Are Officially Renewed for Next Season

The end is not yet in sight for Grey's Anatomy! ABC has announced that the long-running medical drama has been renewed for Season 18. Plus, spin-off Station 19 will return for Season 5 in the fall.

"The writers, directors, casts, and crews of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season," said the showrunner for both shows, Krista Vernoff, in a statement. "Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel."

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 was dedicated to frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and spent most episodes focused on the doctors of Grey Sloan and their struggle to contain the virus, despite the grueling workload. When Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) contracted the virus at the beginning of the season, Grey's Anatomy used her COVID coma to create a "limbo beach" where Meredith visited with important, departed people from her past, including Derek (Patrick Dempsey), George (T.R. Knight), Lexie (Chyler Leigh), and Mark (Eric Dane). Each of them waxed philosophical to help Meredith once she came out of the coma while allowing longtime fans of the series to catch up with sorely missed characters.

Meanwhile, Station 19 has been forging its own path and making a name for itself as a delicious drama separate from the mothership show. The main arc of this season saw Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) pursuing a lawsuit against the Seattle Police Department after he and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) were detained and manhandled after helping a Black mom save her daughters from being sex-trafficked. While the show tackles serious, real-life issues, the fourth season also saw the station have to deal with a literal tiger prowling the neighborhood, as well as a flaming Zamboni. It was proof that Station 19 does what Shondaland shows do best: combine heartfelt drama with much-needed levity.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c, followed by Grey's Anatomy at 9/8c on ABC.