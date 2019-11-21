The CW may be losing Arrow in 2020 as the series comes to an end after eight seasons, but another DC hero is waiting in the wings to fill that void. DC's Universe's Stargirl will air on The CW in 2020, with episodes airing the day after they drop on the streaming service.

The CW announced the news of this rare streaming-to-broadcast deal on Thursday, noting that the deal will also extend to The CW's free digital platforms the day after each episode's linear debut. So far, DC Universe has not released a premiere date for Stargirl, but it is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2020, meaning this could be a spring or summer prime-time show for The CW.

Led by Brec Bassinger as Stargirl, the series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger), who finds herself forced to move to Blue Valley, Nebraska, when her mother remarries. After realizing her new stepdad used to be part of the Justice Society of America, Courtney suits up as Stargirl and convinces a few other young heroes to take on the villains of the past.

This new series sounds tailor-made for The CW's audience, so it's a good thing DC Universe is willing to share its toys! And yes, we will now be on high alert looking for Stargirl in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

