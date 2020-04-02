If you've been eagerly awaiting TNT's Snowpiercer TV series, you won't have to wait much longer! The network announced Thursday that it plans to debut the series earlier than expected, pushing its premiere date up from May 31 to May 17.

This Snowpiercer adaptation has been on a journey since it was greenlit in early 2018 — first, there were creative differences, then it moved from TNT to TBS and back to TNT again — but now it seems things are finally on track. The show, which breathes new life into the French graphic novel series which inspired Bong Joon Ho's wild 2013 film of the same name, has finally got a premiere date. On Wednesday, during WarnerMedia Entertainment's presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, TNT revealed that Snowpiercer would debut on Sunday, May 31. Now, they've moved things around again, hopefully for the last time — and at least it's moving earlier now!

Set seven years after a nuclear apocalypse turns the world into a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer tells the story of what remains of the human race — a society of people who inhabit a perpetually moving train of 1001 cars which circles the globe. Despite being on the brink of extinction, the remnants of humanity still struggle with class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival aboard the train.

Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Steven Ogg, Snowpiercer will also feature a murder-mystery element, which is a deviation from the previous iterations. "The murder-mystery is a convenient and gruesome way into the heart of the story," showrunner Graeme Manson explained at New York Comic-Con last year.

Snowpierecer premieres Sunday, May 17 at 9/8c on TNT.