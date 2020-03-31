After a chilling Siren Season 2 finale that explored what could have happened if mermaids were exposed to the world, it's time to head back to Bristol Cove where, thankfully, the mermaid apocalypse never actually happened. Unfortunately, that peace of mind will come at a cost.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Ben (Alex Roe) reassures Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) that Ian's (Luc Roderique) story on the mermaids of Bristol Cove is dead in the water — what, too soon? — but we're not so sure. After Ben made the choice to let Ian drown, thereby taking any risk to Ryn (Eline Powell) and her kind with him, it was obvious that there would be consequences. Whether those consequences turn out to be another reporter sniffing around or just the guilt that comes with taking a humna life, we'll have to wait and see.

"I think Ryn is probably the only person that kind of understands what Ben did because it's the way of the ocean. It's the way of the underwater world — I kill or you kill," Powell told TV Guide. "For her, it was Ben protecting all mermaids from what he thought could happen, from danger. But she also sees that secret weighing on him very heavily... If you've made that decision, you can't go back. That's quite tough to live with. And then do you constantly justify to yourself or do you feel guilt and punish yourself? Ben's going on a really amazing journey this season."

Will the guilt Ben feels over taking a life end up eating him alive?

Siren returns Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on Freeform.