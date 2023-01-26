9 Shows Like Ginny & Georgia to Watch After You Finish Season 2

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

Ginny & Georgia has it all: murder and mystery, family secrets, small-town charm, high school angst, romance, accents, you name it. The dramedy about single mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her teen daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) has serious staying power with its fans, who've kept it on the Top 10 list for weeks since its Season 2 premiere. But if you've already finished the new episodes and are eagerly waiting for word on a potential Season 3, you might be looking for what you can check out next.

You've already heard the Gilmore Girls comparisons (and yes, that's on this list), but Ginny & Georgia dabbles in so many genres that it shares DNA with a lot of other shows, too. Check out these shows that are like Ginny & Georgia, whether they're fast-talking comedies or mother-daughter dramedies (or both).

Ginny & Georgia is, at its heart, a story about female friendship: the highs, lows, and rocky in-betweens. That's also the bedrock of Firefly Lane, a show about best friends that was released just a few weeks before Ginny & Georgia. Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as friends throughout the decades who lean on each other through relationship, occupational, and family drama. Like Ginny & Georgia, it's a mix of genres blended together into one pot with a pair of strong women at its center. And the outfits are something to behold. -Tim Surette

Ginny & Georgia's mix of Ginny's high school drama and Georgia's dangerous double life makes it one of Netflix's more unique binges, but it wasn't the first to stir that addictive cocktail. Teenage Bounty Hunters, which premiered half a year before Ginny & Georgia, crammed together teenage life with a side gig of nabbing wanted fugitives in an arguably better fashion than Ginny & Georgia -- Georgia's storyline often felt like a separate show from Ginny's school high jinx -- as twin sisters Sterling and Blair get into bounty hunting while also worrying about losing their virginities to the right people at their Christian academy. Though the series was a fun blend of action, mystery, and comedy with a finale reveal that just begged for a second season, Netflix canceled it. Boo! Still, it's easily worth a watch as it's very similar to Ginny & Georgia. -Tim Surette

This is an obligatory entry, because even Georgia refers to herself and Ginny as "the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs." For better or worse, Amy Sherman-Palladino's WB show about a young mom and her teenage daughter finding their way in the Northeast's quirkiest small town is the definitive mother-daughter saga for the millennial era. The show hasn't aged the best over the decade and a half it's been off the air, but you'll stay for the mile-a-minute quips and to see if Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) finally figure their stuff out and stay together.

If you need a little crime and intrigue with your mother-daughter connection, just like in Ginny & Georgia, then welcome to Jane the Virgin. The Villanueva women keep each other sane and grounded in this telenovela, which also has a very high body count, supervillains, face swapping, evil twins, and amnesia! It sounds like a lot, but Jane the Virgin is one of the most heartwarming shows to ever grace your television set, and you'll fall so in love with Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and her family that the madness happening around them just makes for a great ride.

If you'd like to see more good people doing bad things for good reasons but are not so keen on the mother-daughter aspect of it all, then NBC's Good Girls might be just the ticket. The dramedy centers on three women — Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) — who decide to rob a grocery store when they are each financially stretched to their limit for different, but equally compelling, reasons. However, things go sideways when the grocery store turns out to be a front for a local gang, and the harder the women try to get out of the clutches of the crime life, the deeper they go down the rabbit hole. The show balances its high-stakes drama with comedy so well, and the cast always knocks it out of the park. Just when you think this story can't get crazier, it does!

If you were more interested in Ginny's saga and the politics of her social group at school, then you should check out Love, Victor on Hulu. The series, a sequel to the feature film Love, Simon, follows Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) as he becomes the new kid at Simon's (Nick Robinson) alma mater. Victor reaches out to Simon when he starts questioning his own sexuality and finds it a lot more difficult to come to terms with the revelation than Simon did in the film. The show is a reminder of just how awkward high school can be, with first dances and first loves. Victor's struggle to be his authentic self despite pressure from his conservative Catholic family and his peers at school is at times heartbreaking to watch, but there's a lot of optimism in this story, too.

If you want your teen drama to be high octane, then Amazon's The Wilds might be your next stop after Ginny & Georgia. The Wilds is essentially whatLost would be if everyone trapped on the mysterious island were teenage girls. There's no small-town politics to ensure these girls act in a certain way, but The Wilds still has that insatiable, I-can't-stop-watching quality that Ginny & Georgia also has. The Wilds seamlessly threads its central narrative with the backstory of each girl stuck on the island after their plane crashes, which helps deepen the characters and makes for a more engrossing watch as you try to figure out how they got into this mess. If you sometimes felt overwhelmed by the number of issues that Ginny & Georgia tried to tackle without having the space to do so, The Wilds won't leave you so frustrated.

Speaking of issues tackled in Ginny & Georgia, if you would like to see more of Ginny taking down racist teachers at her school or see more of her hanging out with other characters of color at her school, Dear White People is going to check your boxes. Justin Simien helms the Netflix follow-up to his 2014 film of the same name. There's no subject too taboo for the students at Winchester University to discuss or dissect, and they don't hold back when it comes to calling out the way modern society still tokenizes and exploits minorities. Don't worry; there are still plenty of laughs, too, especially when it comes to whatever show-within-the-show the students of the Black Student Union are obsessed with each season.

We've spent a lot of time talking about Ginny, but if Georgia and her past full of secrets were what kept you hooked on Ginny & Georgia, then let me direct you to Killing Eve. The BBC America drama is about an MI6 agent, Eve (Sandra Oh), who becomes pathologically obsessed with the female assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Their cat-and-mouse game shows both Eve and Villanelle that they have more in common than they might think, and their twisted bond becomes something that neither one of them is willing to sever. Each season delivers delicious new layers to these characters as we discover more about them and why they can't let each other go.

