Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Marvel series' release plan has shifted a little bit
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ending soon, and one of this era's last projects is the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming show stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who inherits the same powers as her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). And while Bruce had to deal with a bit of an alter-ego situation when it comes to being the Hulk, Jennifer is able to retain her personality even when she turns green.
By the looks of the new trailer released during Marvel's Hall H panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, it seems that Jennifer's problem will be primarily finding the best way to help her clients while also becoming famous for her big green energy. The series is coming to Disney+ on Thursday, Aug. 18 and will feature a cast of both familiar and new characters.
Here's everything you need to know about the character and the show.
A brand new She-Hulk trailer was unveiled during Marvel's celebrity-packed panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 23. The trailer shows Jennifer Walters training with — and showing up — her cousin, Bruce Banner, before she heads back to the courtroom, where she's assigned to represent Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), aka the Abomination.
The trailer also features some fun MCU cameos, including Benedict Wong as Dr. Strange's Wong. "I think this is Marvel's first true half-hour TV comedy," showrunner Jessica Gao teased during the SDCC panel. "It's fun to let some of our special guest characters explore new aspects, especially characters that we've only seen in very dramatic contexts."
Gao also shared more about what the "half-hour TV comedy" would look like — particularly as they relate to Jennifer's work as a lawyer. "There isn't one hard and fast rule for every episode, but there are a lot of cases that she'll deal with, that her colleagues will deal with, that do get wrapped up within the episode," Gao told TV Guide. "But also there are episodes where we explore other elements outside of work, in her personal life."
At San Diego Comic-Con, director Kat Coiro talked to TV Guide about creating a comedy for Marvel. "I really wanted for the show to fit into the MCU and feel big and cinematic. And at the same time, with comedy you really have to let actors play and give them freedom," Coiro said. For her, it was all about finding the balance between the two. "How do we keep it looking big and Marvel?" the director said. "And how do we let the actors riff off each other and improv?"
Lead actor Maslany thinks the show struck a perfect medium, and largely attributes this to Gao, the creator of the show. "She just created this world that's totally of the Marvel universe but completely irreverent and completely wink-y and tongue-in-cheek," Maslany said. The actor recalled her first time reading the script for the pilot. "I was just so blown away by how funny it was," she said. "There's something about the tension of an everyday person being suddenly thrown into the world of superhero-ness and just not wanting anything to do with it."
Maslany also described what it was like to film with Marvel stars. "All of the actors who came to it from other shows had to adapt to this totally new tone," she said. "I think it was a place for them to stretch and try something goofy." Maslany specifically mentioned Charlie Cox, who will reprise his role as Matt Murdock, or Daredevil, in the series. "[Charlie] was so much fun to work with," she said.
Coiro also discussed the portrayal of Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk. "I think what's so interesting about the way she's perceived is that we are not used to feminine CGI characters. It's not something our brains are attuned to," Coiro told TV Guide. "And I think that she's kind of revolutionary in that way with her hair and her body and her face."
She-Hulk is coming to Disney+ on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, with a one-episode premiere. Subsequent episodes will be released on Thursdays until the finale on Oct. 13. The premiere was originally slated for Aug. 17, but was pushed back a day.
Kevin Feige also unveiled the first official trailer for the series at Disney's Upfronts presentation on May 17. The trailer finally let fans see Jennifer in all of her green glory as she pals around with her cousin Bruce, figures out her new powers, and continues to work as an attorney.
Previously, Marvel had revealed the first footage from She-Hulk during the 2021 Disney+ Day celebration, which saw Tatiana Maslany introducing us to Jennifer Walters. While we did get a peek of Jennifer in green, we did not get to see her face. However, her cousin Bruce (Ruffalo) was present and helping Jennifer tame her gamma powers.
During the Disney investors meeting in December 2020, Marvel Boss Kevin Feige announced that Emmy-winning actor Tatiana Maslany will be playing Jennifer Walters in the show. Maslany is a fan-favorite thanks to her stunning performance in BBC America's Orphan Black, which saw her playing 14 wildly different clones over the course of the series. She also starred opposite Matthew Rhys in the first season of HBO's Perry Mason reboot.
Feige announced in December 2020 that Mark Ruffalo will be appearing in the Disney+ series as Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. Another familiar face is Benedict Wong, whose character Wong is set to appear in She-Hulk. Tim Roth will also be reprising his role. He stars as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination, the villain he played in the second MCU film ever: 2008's The Incredible Hulk. That movie starred Edward Norton as the eponymous hero; Ruffalo took over the role in The Avengers.
The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil will play the villain Titania— a super-strength nemesis of She-Hulk. Ginger Gonzaga stars as Jennifer's best friend Nikki Ramos. Josh Segarra, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jon Bass also joined the cast.
Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock, or Daredevil, in the series.
Who is She-Hulk? The version we're talking about here is Jennifer Walters, an extremely intelligent lawyer who gives legal aid to various Marvel superheroes. She was created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, making her debut in Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980. In that regard, the show will hew closely to the comics; in December 2020, Disney+ released a She-Hulk synopsis describing Jennifer Walters as "a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases."
The comics may give us a hint about how Jennifer gets her Hulk powers. In them, Jen gets shot by some henchman for a crime boss who has it out for her dad, the sheriff. She needs an emergency blood transfusion, and it just so happens that the only available donor with the right blood type is her cousin... Bruce Banner. Her brand new gamma ray-infused blood lets her Hulk out, green skin and all. Like her cousin, She-Hulk is super strong, super-fast, super green, and heals very quickly. Unlike Bruce in the earlier MCU films, Jen retains her intelligence and emotional control when she transforms into She-Hulk, instead of turning into a giant, green, dangerous baby-monster. In more recent comics, Jen transforms permanently instead of switching back and forth.
She-Hulk is being led by a female power team. Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for writing the Rick and Morty episode "Pickle Rick," is the head writer on the series. Her other credits include Silicon Valley and Robot Chicken. Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Mick) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever) are directing.