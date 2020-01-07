Just when Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) thinks he's out, the students of Moordale Secondary pull him back in. Netflix has released the first trailer for Sex Education Season 2, premiering Jan. 17, and it looks like Otis and his friends are in for another dramatic school term.

The second season of Sex Education picks up with Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) on the rocks, but just as they decide to give up the underground sex clinic they started in Season 1, a Chlamydia outbreak sweeps the school — and Otis's mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), shows up to give the teens a sexual health lesson. As if sitting through his mom's sex ed presentation wasn't bad enough, Otis also has to deal with a major twist in his personal life: It can't be good for his budding relationship with Ola (Patricia Allison) that Jean is dating Ola's dad, Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt).

"You finally get a girlfriend, and she's basically your sister," Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) says.

Sex Education Season 2 Cast Portraits

The new eight-episode season also promises new romance for Eric, including some attention from a French transfer student — but could Adam (Connor Swindells) get in the way?

In addition to the trailer, Netflix released a series of new photos from Season 2.

Ncuti Gatwa, Asa Butterfield, Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, Sex Education Photo: Netflix

Connor Swindells, Sex Education Photo: Sam Taylor, Netflix

Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn, who also executive produces on the series alongside Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell. Taylor, Alice Seabright, and Sophie Goodhart directed the second season.

Sex Education Season 2 arrives on Netflix globally on Friday, Jan. 17. Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.