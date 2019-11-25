It's almost time for some more Sex Education. Netflix has announced that Season 2 will premiere globally on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The news was revealed Monday on a mural in London. In addition to the premiere date, Netflix also released a series of seriously regal new cast portraits.

Sex Education's second season, which will once again consist of eight episodes, follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) as he attempts to navigate his own sexual impulses while his relationship with Ola (Patricia Allison) grows. It doesn't help that Otis' sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), is in a relationship with Ola's father, Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt).

Meanwhile, things between Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) are strained. But it sounds like there will be more need than ever for their sex therapy clinic as Moordale Secondary School grapples with a major Chlamydia outbreak.

Season 2 will also find Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) unwittingly attracting attention with his newfound sense of self-confidence, and Lily (Tanya Reynolds) taking a break from sex to focus on her own creative endeavors.

The series' first season was one of Netflix's most popular original offerings; the streaming service reported that about 40 million accounts tuned in to see Season 1 within its first month of release.

Sex Education Season 2 arrives on Netflix globally on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.