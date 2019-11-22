

Sometimes you're left hanging in the lurch for months wondering whether your favorite show is going to be renewed, and other times it is renewed before you've even gotten a chance to decide if it's your favorite show. Servant, debuting on Apple TV+ Nov. 28, happens to fall in the latter category.

Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan announced Friday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Apple TV+ has renewed Servant for Season 2 a whole week ahead of its first season premiere. The new show joins Apple TV+'s growing roster of original programming, which includes Dickinson, For All Mankind, See, and The Morning Show, all of which have received second season pickups.

At a press junket promoting the show's first season earlier this week, Shyamalan revealed to TV Guide that Season 2 was already in the works, saying, "We're writing away on the second season. Some really crazy stuff is happening. ... We all talk about, what's the movement of the story? ... What will we learn by the end of the second episode? What is its final moment? In my mind we talk a lot about, what's the final moment of this series and how are we aiming to that?"

Creator Tony Basgallop echoed that sentiment, saying, "I'm writing at the moment and it's exciting because Season 1 ends on a very climactic moment."

Servant is a psychological horror series following the story of Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), who have hired a young nanny to help care for their newborn son. The catch? It's not their son at all! It's the creepiest doll in the world that Dorothy uses as a coping mechanism because her real son is dead. Yep, just let those nightmares roll right on in...

The first three episodes of Servant premiere Thursday, Nov. 28 on Apple TV+. New episodes will be released every Friday.