The eponymous town in Schitt's Creek is sadly not a real place, but fans of the show are still giving the Rosebud Motel some rave reviews on Google Maps. For months, fans have been dropping in on the digital listing for the Ontario locale where certain exterior portions of the show's motel scenes were filmed to recount their "experiences" staying at the Rosebud, filled with clever winks to the characters and key scenes from the Pop TV series.

"Stevie and Johnny were a delight," wrote one user, who gave the location five out of five stars. "They made sure our accommodations were met when my wife and I stayed on our anniversary. Place was clean and enjoyable. I loved the complimentary cinnamon rolls." Fans will remember those pastries being served during the mandatory motel get-together which Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) staged to distract guests while a dead body was removed from a room in the Season 4 premiere.

Another five-star review reads, "Was pretty nice. The room next door kept blasting 'Don't Cry Out Loud' all night though," referencing the Rose's noisy neighbor situation in Season 2's "The Motel Guest."

The cheeky comments continue on and on with submissions like, "Stayed during accountants conference in Elmdale. Great services!" and "Such an amazing community over there! I even got to meet Moira Rose from Sunrise Bay!!! Beds were comfy, with fresh sheets from a kind girl named Stevie. Thank you Motel!"

omg these google maps reviews of the 'Schitt's Creek Motel' are the best, you sweet, sweet strangers. pic.twitter.com/ehb2Q6jVG6 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) November 25, 2019

Though the actual Orangeville, Ontario location targeted for these comments does not currently accept reservations, some of the reviews do seem to be from legitimate visits to the site, and, as the show nears its sixth and final season, this place is no doubt going to become a hot spot for Schitt's Creek fans.

Of course, for those who cannot make the trip, there's another option; the Schitt's Creek pop-up location which launched in Los Angeles over the weekend will move to New York from Dec. 13-15.

Schitt's Creek Season 6 premieres on Pop TV on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9/8c. The first five seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix, CW Seed and Pop TV's site and app.

