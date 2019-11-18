Drop everything, Schitt's Creek fans. Pop TV has revealed the first teaser and poster for the series' sixth and final season, and already our hearts have swelled to three times their usual size. The brief footage shows the Rose family — Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) — styled to the nines and celebrating at the Rosebud Motel.

Not that any of them ever need a reason to get gussied up, but judging by the tuxedos being sported by the Rose men and that swoony kiss between David and Patrick (Noah Reid), this might be our first glimpse at their big wedding! Even Stevie (Emily Hampshire) ditched her plaids for some formal-wear, so we know it's got to be for a major event. No doubt, there'll be plenty of hilarity leading up to this dreamy little moment, but still, seeing them all happy and together like this has us right in our feels for this final season.

Pop TV has also revealed a new poster image of the Roses' final bow (below), with Moira's crazy metallic blouse front and center like it deserves to be.

Schitt's Creek Season 6 premieres on Pop TV on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9/8c. The first five seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix, CW Seed and Pop TV's digital site.

