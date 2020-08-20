Sarah Cooper, who you might recognize from your parents' Facebook posts, is continuing her rise. CBS announced that the comedian, who has become a sensation all over TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube for her Donald Trump impersonation, is developing a comedy at the network inspired by her book, How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings.

Per Variety, Cooper is set to write and executive produce the potential series, with Cindy Chupack serving as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner, while Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, and Joan Boorstein will executive produce under PatMa Productions. The comedy would follow three women in different stages of their careers at a male-dominated company helping each other navigate gender politics.

TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Lands Netflix Comedy Special

"I was so excited when PatMa approached me about my book," Cooper said in a statement. "I met with Cindy soon after and we immediately connected to this idea of sharing the experiences of women in their careers and personal lives in a way that stays true to what people love about the book but brings them to life through characters people will identify with. Cindy totally got the sensibility and the satire but she also has the experience of telling compelling stories. I am thrilled to be working with her on this."

In addition to How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings: Non-Threatening Leadership Strategies for Women, Cooper is also the author of 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get By Without Even Trying.

This news comes soon after Cooper landed herself a comedy special at Netflix, which is set to premiere on the streaming service this fall and will be directed by Natasha Lyonne, as well as executive produced by Maya Rudolph. The special, called Everything's Fine, is expected to cover issues including politics, race, gender, and class. Cooper also recently filled in as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



