SAG Awards 2021: The Complete Nomination List

Did your favorite actor make the cut?
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards have been pushed back until Sunday, April 4, but the guild unveiled its nominations on Thursday morning. The nominations were revealed by Daveed Diggs and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins via Instagram live.
Actors who are part of the Screen Actors Guild nominate the SAG Awards and choose the winners, and considering how many of those actors are also in the acting branch of the Motion Picture Academy, the SAG Awards are great indicators of which actors and films will make the shortlist for Oscar nominations. However, like the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards also give prizes for outstanding TV performances. Did your favorites make the cut?
Here is the full list of nominations.
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984