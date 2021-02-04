SAG Awards 2021: The Complete Nomination List

Schitt's Creek, I May Destroy You, The Crown Pop TV/HBO/Netflix

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards have been pushed back until Sunday, April 4, but the guild unveiled its nominations on Thursday morning. The nominations were revealed by Daveed Diggs and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins via Instagram live.

Actors who are part of the Screen Actors Guild nominate the SAG Awards and choose the winners, and considering how many of those actors are also in the acting branch of the Motion Picture Academy, the SAG Awards are great indicators of which actors and films will make the shortlist for Oscar nominations. However, like the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards also give prizes for outstanding TV performances. Did your favorites make the cut?

Here is the full list of nominations.

NOMINEES

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton



Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld



Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

