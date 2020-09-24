Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will become the first woman and first Jewish person to lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, beginning Friday, Sept. 25. She is the 34th person in United States history to get the honor and a memorial service for the celebrated jurist will begin her tenure at Capitol in Washington, D.C. Hundreds of Ginsburg's former clerks have already paid their respects to her as she laid in repose outside the Supreme Court building this past week since her passing last Friday night.

Congress will hold a memorial service for the late Supreme Court Justice Friday, September 25 and C-SPAN will have LIVE coverage of the service beginning at 9:30am ET. You can watch on television of follow C-SPAN's live stream of the event.

Where to Stream the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Movies RBG and On the Basis of Sex

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American jurist who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death in 2020. Nominated by Bill Clinton, she became a feminist icon because of her lifelong work promoting equal rights for women in the workplace, and for women to have the same financial rights as men. She assumed a liberal leadership role on the Supreme Court, even though she was a moderate. After battling several types of cancer, she passed away at age 87. Ginsburg remains an inspiration to women of all ages.