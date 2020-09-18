Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who served on the nation's highest court for 27 years, died Friday, Sept. 18 at age 87. A champion of women's rights and equality for all, Ginsburg — nicknamed "The Notorious R.B.G." — became a pop culture reference point in recent years due in part to films about her groundbreaking work in law and government (On The Basis Of Sex, RBG), and Kate McKinnon's portrayal of her on Saturday Night Live strengthened her appeal to younger generations. 

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice," Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Because she's been a hero to supporters of causes such as marriage equality and reproductive rights, she's unsurprisingly become celebrated in Hollywood — particularly as one of the remaining liberal judges on the bench. This is crushing news for her supporters, especially for those who've been praying she'd push through recent health issues until after the 2020 election, whereupon a hopeful Democratic president-elect would add more liberal judges to the court. 

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg reportedly dictated in a statement to her granddaughter just days before her death. As news of her passing spread, Hollywood notables and political elites shared thoughts praising her trailblazing work and expressing deep anxiety over what her absence will mean going forward. 

President Donald Trump found out about Ginsburg's death following a rally in Minnesota. "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that...She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that," he told reporters after the event.

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement saying, "Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice, equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family." 

Hillary Clinton thanked Ginsburg for being an icon for so many women.

 Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote a touching tribute to her friend "Ruthie" on Twitter. 

Here are some more standout reactions from Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, and other politicians and Hollywood stars. 