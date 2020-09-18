Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who served on the nation's highest court for 27 years, died Friday, Sept. 18 at age 87. A champion of women's rights and equality for all, Ginsburg — nicknamed "The Notorious R.B.G." — became a pop culture reference point in recent years due in part to films about her groundbreaking work in law and government (On The Basis Of Sex, RBG), and Kate McKinnon's portrayal of her on Saturday Night Live strengthened her appeal to younger generations.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice," Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Because she's been a hero to supporters of causes such as marriage equality and reproductive rights, she's unsurprisingly become celebrated in Hollywood — particularly as one of the remaining liberal judges on the bench. This is crushing news for her supporters, especially for those who've been praying she'd push through recent health issues until after the 2020 election, whereupon a hopeful Democratic president-elect would add more liberal judges to the court.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg reportedly dictated in a statement to her granddaughter just days before her death. As news of her passing spread, Hollywood notables and political elites shared thoughts praising her trailblazing work and expressing deep anxiety over what her absence will mean going forward.

President Donald Trump found out about Ginsburg's death following a rally in Minnesota. "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that...She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that," he told reporters after the event.

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement saying, "Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice, equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family."

JUST IN: Statement from former Pres. George W. Bush on passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls." https://t.co/u6p0VcfMnb pic.twitter.com/y2sS9672eu — Nightline (@Nightline) September 19, 2020

Hillary Clinton thanked Ginsburg for being an icon for so many women.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote a touching tribute to her friend "Ruthie" on Twitter.

Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

Here are some more standout reactions from Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, and other politicians and Hollywood stars.

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GffcMQivDx — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2020

An icon. A hero. A woman way ahead of her time.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 https://t.co/owly4HAkTm — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 18, 2020

Rest in power to a feminist icon and American hero! Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your service, for working well BEYOND retirement until the very end because our country needed you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. https://t.co/cQgTwuafVJ — Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 18, 2020

The passing of the great Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a great loss to the nation. It is a tremendous loss to civil rights for all Americans. RIP RGB.🙏🏽 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 18, 2020

Thank you #RBG. Your work and life made so much possible for all of us. #ripRBG https://t.co/yFzwEyTeEs — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) September 19, 2020

May the Lord see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to her well-earned rest. May we continue fight for Justice here with her passion, brilliance and extraordinary mischief. Until good is done. #RBG — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 19, 2020

Gut wrenching loss...

Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel?#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/o5LlLvFLzJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2020

The news of #RuthBaderGinsburg passing has left me in tears. What a hero she was to me and millions of others. A living legend! I was blessed to know her and her amazing husband. And as a woman, I am the beneficiary of her work. pic.twitter.com/N8JZbAsfu0 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 19, 2020

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman’s shoulders however giant they were. I’m so sorry for her family and friends. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 18, 2020

I'm crying. No one has done more for women, equality, or this country than Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest in Power. https://t.co/pAvctisnH9 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, aka Notorious RBG, was a pioneer and a role model for women across generations. I thank her for her lifetime fighting for me, my mother, my daughters, and millions of women. Her memory is a blessing. https://t.co/MKuK9uT9eb — Mikie Sherrill (@MikieSherrill) September 18, 2020

So heartbreaking to hear about the death of RBG, a trailblazer who inspired millions. In a statement dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death, she said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” pic.twitter.com/sdJhR02N7u — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) September 18, 2020

RBG was never afraid and neither should we. Choose fight over fear. — Paula Pell (@perlapell) September 18, 2020

As Mitch McConnell did four years ago & as Justice Ginsburg’s last wish, no new justice until after Nov 3rd. pic.twitter.com/9H5j4T5Ioq — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 18, 2020

First of all, may she rest as she lived - in immeasurable POWER.



And also...



FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 18, 2020

I’m fucking heartbroken... — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) September 18, 2020

Rest in power, Ruth. Thank you for your vast contribution to our world. https://t.co/UkmDm6GEEG — Gloria Calderón Kellett aka Glorita to my family (@everythingloria) September 18, 2020

Condolences to the family of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg. That’s really sad she passed.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 18, 2020

My heart is broken. RBG, we did not deserve you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

This hits incredibly hard. Thank you, RBG, for everything. I’m so sad. https://t.co/Yq4vOZ47Pz — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) September 18, 2020

2020, you are the absolute worst. God bless Justice Ginsburg. There have been few heroes on par with you. We thank you and will miss you with all our hearts. RIP RGB https://t.co/HkJCZVGWAs — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) September 18, 2020

So many emotions right now. But I want to take the time and the moment to thank Ruth Bader Ginsburg for all she has done for justice and women’s rights in this country. 💔💔💔 — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) September 18, 2020

If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 18, 2020

She left footsteps for us to follow. Let us not let go of her spirit. Colossal champion RIP #RBG https://t.co/uMDPKWplUd — Lucy Liu (@LucyLiu) September 18, 2020

Avengers Assemble! What are we doing? — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) September 18, 2020

Losing too many heroes. https://t.co/AhcW6DtNcG — William Jackson Harper (@dubjackharper) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 18, 2020

I’m literally crying! RBG was a hero and a truth teller. I’m so thankful for her life! Praying for her family & our county.



“Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”



We keep fighting. We keep moving. We keep taking steps forward.



Rest In Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and thank you.

💔 pic.twitter.com/8iMLURpxcj — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 19, 2020

Rest in peace, RBG ❤️ An icon, leader and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/kN82gmwih0 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 19, 2020

Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 19, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You will he missed! Y’all keep saying stupid shit like you ain’t voting or it don’t matter. That shit will matter very soon!! REAL TALK!! #VOTEVOTEVOTE pic.twitter.com/0n308Em7PU — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2020

Take a moment. Breathe.



And then we fight for our country the way she always did for us. Or we will lose everything. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 19, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a titan & legend on the Supreme Court whose undeniably brilliant legal mind & dedication to justice & equality moved our country forward. We’ve lost a champion tonight, but her legacy lives on. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 19, 2020