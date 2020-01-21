

JJ Watt is more than a Houston Texans quarterback and RuPaul is more than a drag queen. And when the two men host Saturday Night Live Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 respectively, fans will see just how funny both can be. This is the first time either has hosted.

Watt, whose comedy credits include guest starring turns on New Girl and The League, also enjoyed a small role in 2016's irreverent parenting romcom Bad Moms. Expect a few football jokes here and there — he is hosting on the eve of Super Bowl Sunday after all — but if we're lucky, Watt could surprise us with a political sketch or maybe a Saturday Night Live Digital Short or two. His musical guest is country star Luke Combs.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Emmy winning personality RuPaul, who is also starring on the new Netflix comedy AJ and the Queen, will undoubtedly parody his hit show RuPaul's Drag Race. SNL has done so several times in the past, but something tells us Ru's version will be a lot more raw and real. No one puts RuPaul in a corner. So we'll be anticipating his dramatic side in a telenovela parody at the very least. The musical guest on RuPaul's night is pop star Justin Bieber.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:29/10:29c on NBC.