You can say a lot of things about Riverdale hero Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), but you can never accuse him of being disloyal. He'll prove that in spades in this week's episode of The CW drama, according to the exclusive sneak peek TV Guide has obtained.

Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) finds a flask in Veronica's (Camila Mendes) locker during a "routine search" in the clip, and the speakeasy owner almost snaps her principal's head clean off for going through her things. She shows no signs of backing down when Archie stands up and takes ownership of the flask, claiming he stuffed it in Veroncia's locker before their big test. When he explains it's been a rough year — because it definitely has — Honey backs down and only gives Archie a week of detention.

Archie's sacrifice saved Veronica from being reported to Barnard for drinking on a high school campus, but why did she have the flask at all? Yes, we know she's running her own maple rum business, but that's no reason to be tipping some back during school hours. Veronica is too smart for that! Something must be up with her, but we can only hope Archie doesn't have to keep paying the price until she figures it out.

Riverdale airs Wendesdays at 8/7c on The CW.