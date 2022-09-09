PBS Masterpiece Streaming Deal: Get 2 Months For $2/Mo. — Save Nearly 70 Percent

Want a channel add-on for Amazon Prime Video for cheap? We found a very good deal for PBS Masterpiece.

For a limited time, you can get two months of PBS Masterpiece for just $2/mo. via Prime Video -- that's a nearly 70 percent savings. Afterwards, the add-on price jumps back up to $6/mo., but you can cancel it at anytime since there's no long-term contract, or you can keep watching the best British and Canadian dramas your heart desires.

But act fast and sign up now, this promo expires on September 15.

Save nearly 70 percent on two months of PBS Masterpiece PBS/Amazon

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

PBS Masterpiece is the home to hit British and Canadian TV series, including Downton Abbey, Sanditon, Broadchurch, Grantchester, Miss Scarlet & The Duke, Guilt, All Creatures Great and Small, and much more.

