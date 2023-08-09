Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander Starz

Spoiler Alert: This post contains spoilers for Outlander Season 7, Part 1, specifically the mid-season finale "Turning Points."

After more than a decade in the American Colonies, the Frasers are finally home. In the mid-season finale of Outlander Season 7, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and Young Ian (John Bell) arrived back in Scotland, which they left all the way back in Season 3.

An inevitable reunion with kin and country is an appropriate place to press pause on the series, which spent the first half of its supersized 16-episode seventh season embroiled in the opening years of the American Revolution. After being conscripted to fight in the Continental Army in New York, Jamie was wounded at the first battle of Saratoga and nearly killed his son, William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), a Redcoat, in the second battle.

Mercifully, he is given the duty of transporting the body of his second cousin, Loyalist Brigadier General Simon Fraser, back to his homeland for burial, sending the family far from the frontlines.

In the 20th century, to which Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) returned to get treatment for their daughter's heart murmur, the plans to renovate Lallybroch were sidelined when a new friend Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) kidnapped their son Jemmy in search of Spaniard gold lost during the Colonial era. The couple ended the season believing Rob had taken Jemmy through the stones.

If Outlander, both the Starz series and Diana Gabaldon's book series, has taught fans anything over the years, it's to anticipate that the Frasers' homecoming and the rescue of Jemmy will be everything but smooth.

Here's everything we know about what's to come in Outlander Season 7, Part 2.

Outlander Season 7 Pt. 2 release date

Leading out of Season 7 Part 1, Starz has only said that Part 2 will air sometime in 2024. Previously, the network had set the return for early 2024 but that was before the ongoing dual Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes brought production to a halt, as screenwriters and actors strike for fair compensation.

The strikes have also delayed work on Season 8, which means Starz could hold Season 7 Part 2 longer than expected to shorten the next Droughtlander between seasons.

What books will Outlander Season 7 cover?

Series executive producer Maril Davis previously confirmed to TV Guide that Season 7 will adapt Books 6, 7, and 8 across its 16 episodes. The first four episodes of Season 7 closed out Book 6, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, which had been left over from a COVID-shortened Season 6. With that now completed, the rest of Season 7 will focus on finishing An Echo in the Bone (Book 7) and starting Written in My Own Heart's Blood (Book 8).

Davis also told TV Guide the impending eighth and final season of Outlander will cover the ninth book in Gabaldon's series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

Outlander Season 7 opening credits

For Part 1 of Season 7, the series' beloved opening credits and theme song, "The Skye Boat Song," were performed by Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor. However, as the new episodes unfurled, news broke on July 27 that the 56-year-old O'Connor had died. It is unclear if O'Connor's version of the theme song will continue to air with Season 7, Part 2.

Upon the news of O'Connor's death, Caitriona Balfe remembered the singer-songwriter on Instagram by saying, "Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice, beautiful Sinéad."

Outlander Season 7 cast

Before the season began, Starz announced a slew of new and returning guest stars that would appear across both parts of Season 7. A few of them have already made their debuts in Part 1, including none other than Benedict Arnold (Rod Hallett), who brushed shoulders with and eventually became the patient of a stunned Claire at Saratoga in the mid-season finale.

In the 20th century storyline with Brianna and Roger, fans also met Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), and became reacquainted with the time-traveling Buck MacKenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh), Roger's ancestor he last saw at the Battle of Alamance.

But Part 2 may ultimately be defined not by historical figures but rather the return of fan favorites. Among those returning — sometimes from the grave — are Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, who died in Season 2; Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, who died in Season 3; Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser, who was sort of kind of married to Jamie and last seen in Season 4; and Steven Cree as Ian Murray, Young Ian's father and Jamie's brother in law.

In a surprising recasting, Kristin Atherton will also take over the role of Jenny Murray, Jamie's sister and Young Ian's mother. Jenny was previously played by Laura Donnelly.

Where to watch Outlander

Outlander Seasons 1-6 are on the Starz app, and Seasons 1-5 can be streamed on Netflix. The series can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video or Hulu with a Starz add-on subscription.