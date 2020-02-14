Droughtlander is officially over! Starz has decided to give Outlander fans a very special Valentine's Day present by making the show's Season 5 premiere, titled "The Fiery Cross," available to stream two days early.

As of midnight on Friday, Feb. 14, the new Outlander episode is currently available on the Starz app and Starz On Demand. Show stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin announced the episode's early debut during the Outlander Season 5 premiere event at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday. Starz will air its linear premiere for Outlander Season 5 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c on Starz.

Outlander Season 5 will feature the Frasers fighting for the home they've built at Fraser's Ridge, as Jamie (Heughan) conceals his relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix), whom he has been ordered to track down and kill. The season is based on the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series, The Fiery Cross.

Outlander's Season 5 premiere is currently available to stream on the Starz app and Starz On Demand. The episode will premiere on Starz on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c.

