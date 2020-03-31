If you're currently missing being outside, consider watching the trailer for Netflix's new drama, Outer Banks, which follows a group of teenagers who have their summer upended by a mysterious and dangerous adventure.

The show explores the dynamics of a small North Carolina town, where class differences separate the well-off kids from the ones who have to hustle to make ends meet. The working class teens are all simply trying to live their best lives and "have a good time, all the time" when a hurricane sets off a chain of events that send the group of friends off on a search for their ringleader's missing father. This show has everything: crime, forbidden romances, a hunt for a large sum of money, tensions between classes.

The Netflix Original, which is co-created and executive produced by Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Davis, Rudy Pankow, Alexis Desiree Jones, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Nashville's Charles Esten.

Outer Banks premieres on Wednesday, April 15 on Netflix.