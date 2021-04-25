Everything to Know About the 2021 Oscars: Winners List, How to Watch, and More

The 93rd Academy Awards aired Sunday night, honoring the weird year of 2020 in film. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony took place predominantly at Los Angeles' Union Station to allow actors, directors, writers, and more to gather and celebrate safely. With acclaimed producer and director Steven Soderbergh helming the festivities, comedic bits, montages, and musical performances were skipped during the show in favor of category intros that delivered movie-related fun facts about each of the nominees.

The ceremony did its best to celebrate the art of moviemaking and the magic of seeing your favorite films in the theater after a year of not being able to sit back in a sticky recliner with a giant bucket of popcorn and a refreshing soda. While many on Twitter may have proclaimed the show to be boring, we did get Glenn Close doing "Da Butt" dance in the last stretch of the show, and it made it all worth it.

Nominees who were not able to be at Union Station watched the show from international locations like the London Film Institute or the Dolby Theater in Seoul, Korea. They were video-conferenced in, and while it wasn't the same at having the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, there were no big Zoom snafus like at the Golden Globes.

Here's what you need to know about the 93rd Academy Awards, including who won, how you can watch the award-winning films, and more.

How to Watch the Oscars



If you missed the Oscars ceremony and didn't DVR, you can check out the show starting Monday morning on Hulu.

The Oscar Winners

Chloe Zhao's Nomadland was the big winner of the night, taking home Best Picture. Zhao also made history as the first woman of color to win Best Director. Emerald Fennell, who was also a Best Director nominee, took home the Best Original Screenplay award for Promising Young Woman. Sound of Metal did very well in the below-the-line categories, becoming the third movie in Oscar history with sound in its title to win Best Sound. The Amazon film also picked up the award for Best Editing. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom took home Best Makeup and Hairstyling, as well as Best Costume Design, while Mank took home Best Set Design and Best Cinematography. Christopher Nolan's Tenet took home Best Visual Effects.

On the acting side, Daniel Kaluuya capped off a stellar awards season with a win in the Best Supporting Actor category for Judas and the Black Messiah. Minari's Youn Yuh-Jung gave objectively the best speech of the night when she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress. Frances McDormand took home her third acting Oscar for Nomadland. The night ended on a truly anticlimactic note after the producers took a wild swing to move Best Actor to final award of the night, only to have Anthony Hopkins win for The Father instead of the expected posthumous win for Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Hopkins wasn't even present at the awards, so there was no speech for the final award, and the show cut straight to the ending credits.

Here is the complete list of Oscar winners and how to watch the winning films.

The Oscar Presenters

Regina King kicked off the show, presenting the first awards of the night. Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya were also among the presenters at the 2021 Oscars ceremony. In addition, Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis, and Steven Yeun handed out awards during the night.