We won't have to wait long to return to the Arconia
There's so much to look forward to in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. Yes, we are enthusiastically anticipating the return of our unlikely trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez ). But there's also a stacked cast of new stars who we can't wait to see at the Arconia — or at least near it. Who will be the suspects this time around, and how will our true crime-obsessed protagonists solve the next mystery?
Break out your dips, press play on your favorite podcast, and let's dive into everything we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 3 so far.
The premiere date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is only a few months away. Martin and Short revealed in April that the show will return in Summer 2023.
At Martin and Short's comedy show "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" Martin announced when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is coming back. "Catch the new season August 8," he said according to Variety. "Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes," Short quipped.
Meryl Streep is stopping by the Arconia. The three-time Oscar-winning icon will appear in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Selena Gomez revealed the casting news in January when she posted a video from the set. No details about Streep's character have been announced.
In addition to Streep — and, obviously, Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin — the video also features Andrea Martin, who plays Charles' love interest Joy, and Paul Rudd, who first appeared in the Season 2 finale as Broadway star Ben Gilroy. Both will appear in Season 3.
Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) has also joined the Hulu series in a recurring role. Per Variety, he'll play a "documentarian with a particular interest in the case" that Oliver, Mabel, and Charles are investigating.
Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) will also be part of the cast. Deadline reported on Feb. 23 that Park will play a recurring role in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building; she joins the cast as Kimber, a "Broadway ingenue."
It's still unknown whether Tina Fey will return as rival podcaster Cinda Canning or whether we might see more of Cara Delevingne as Mabel's love interest Alice.
Is Oliver getting a bigger storyline? Apparently so! Now that Oliver is mounting his theatrical comeback, it sounds like we'll be diving into his personal life a little more. "Season 1 was really centered around a Mabel story, and then Charles and his father emotionally led Season 2 in many ways, so it feels right to lean into Oliver a bit more and his dream of a potential comeback," OMITB creator John Hoffman told Entertainment Weekly in August 2022. Hoffman also teased that Season 3 will catch us up on "what happened in that year jump" in the Season 2 finale and "where are they when we join them in Season 3 around this new problem they have." The new problem being a highly suspicious onstage death, of course.
In the Season 2 finale [SPOILER ALERT], the gang figured out that Cinda's assistant, Poppy (Adina Verson), was really Becky Butler, and she killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) in order to jumpstart her podcast career. With that mystery behind them, things were looking up for the "Only Murders" podcast hosts. Charles' Brazzos acting career was picking up again, as well as his love life with Joy; Mabel was finally renovating her apartment; and Oliver landed a directing gig on Broadway. But the night of his show's premiere didn't go as planned when the star seemingly died onstage, no doubt due to some foul play.
Disgruntled Broadway star Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, is apparently the newest murder victim. Moments before Glenroy collapsed, he and Charles engaged in an unfriendly conversation in which Charles threatened, "Stay away from her," and "I know what you did." Who could they possibly be talking about? Is Mabel "her"? What is the history between the two men, and what causes Glenroy to collapse?
Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Hulu. In the meantime, Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu.