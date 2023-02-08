Not Dead Yet's Lauren Ash Peels Back the Layers on Her New 'Pretty Part'

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series premiere of Not Dead Yet. Read at your own risk]

Lauren Ash stars opposite Gina Rodriguez in Not Dead Yet, a comedy about a newspaper obituary writer who can talk to her deceased subjects. In the new ABC series, which premiered Wednesday, Ash plays Lexi, the wealthy daughter of the paper's owner who is now in charge. The glam role is quite a departure from the last time viewers saw Ash on TV. She spent six seasons of NBC's Superstore almost exclusively in khaki pants and a blue polo shirt as the no-nonsense Dina.

"I got the new blond hair and I bought myself a nice purse and look what happened," Ash said about landing Not Dead Yet. "I keep calling it 'a pretty part' which is kind of diminishing of the level of layers to the character. But I was really excited to get to do something different. I mean I was in those khaki pants for almost six years. It was great to get to do something so polar opposite. It's been so fun getting to play someone who is high status, who is a jerk at times, who is also very complicated and has lots of conflicting emotions about why she is the way the way she is."

Ash spoke further with TV Guide about landing the role and relating to her very out-of-touch character.

What was the audition process like for this role?

Lauren Ash: The offer was pending a chemistry read which was so funny because chemistry reads were being done over Zoom at the time. I did a chemistry read with Gina over Zoom and it went so well. I literally had all my manifesting crystals around the laptop and then I found out afterward that she's also a crystal gal and it was just meant to be.

Lexi seems so confident but she has a surprisingly vulnerable moment at the end of the pilot when she's on the phone with her dad.

Ash: I think the most interesting characters arcs are the ones that have layers and that was something in the pilot script that really interested me because by the end she has that moment on the phone where her dad hangs up on her. Hurt people hurt people. All those kinds of themes are so prevalent in this character and it really made it more interesting to me than something that is just one note, one joke. I was always saying that on Superstore. Let's remember that Dina is three dimensional. We all have how we present ourselves publicly and then who we really are and what are the things that happened to us that made us the way that we are.