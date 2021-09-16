NFL Game Pass Pricing and Deals

Getty

NFL Game Pass is the ultimate ticket to the action for any football fan. It is an on-demand service that allows you to watch replays of every NFL game all season long immediately after the original broadcast airs. Don't have time to catch a full-length game? You can check out 45-minute condensed replays so you don't miss out on the action.

Along with catching replays, NFL Game Pass has other unique benefits. With Film Session, you can learn more about behind the scenes from players and coaches. Also, you'll get access to original NFL programming like Hard Knocks and A Football Life. For fans rooting for their team from a different city, NFL Game Pass has a feature where you can listen to local play-by-play announcers for a more hometown feel even if you are hundreds of miles away.

Our guide on NFL Game Pass touches on the package and pricing offered, how it compares to other streaming services, and deals to help you determine if it is the right fit for you.

NFL Game Pass packages and pricing

There are two ways to buy a subscription: annually or in installments. The annual price of $99 is the most affordable route to take. However, you can also purchase it in four monthly installments for $30 each.

Keep in mind NFL Game Pass also has an auto-renew option. If you don't choose to bypass this route, they'll charge your payment method on file for the next season's full fees on or around August 1st. Alternatively, you can disable auto-renew by logging into your account, going to the subscriptions section, and unchecking the renew subscription box.

NFL Game Pass pricing compared

What you'll find with NFL Game Pass is that it stacks up favorably to other streaming platforms. With some options, you might have to pay more to have the same features, whereas in other cases, you will have fewer options to watch games.

NFL Game Pass NFL Sunday Ticket fuboTV Amazon Prime Video Starting monthly price $30/mo.* $70/mo.** $65/mo. $13/mo. Highlights No commercials, condensed replays Sunday NFL games included Includes NFL Network TNF only

*You can purchase NFL Game Pass for $99 annually or four monthly installments of $30

**New DIRECTV customers receive NFL Sunday Ticket free for the first year with a CHOICE package ($70) or above

NFL Sunday Ticket

One of the only platforms that closely compares to NFL Game Pass is NFL Sunday Ticket. With NFL Sunday Ticket, you have access to live stream every out-of-market game available in your area. Because of this, it's the better choice since it allows you access to watch games live. However, NFL Game Pass' one advantage is that you get access to replays of Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night games rather than being limited to Sunday night football during the NFL season.

Also, in most cases, you'll need to subscribe to DIRECTV to watch through the NFL Sunday Ticket. Service costs also vary depending on how you access it. With a DIRECTV package, you could pay at least $70 per month. If you don't use the satellite service, you could pay an annual fee of $294 or four monthly installments of $74.

Also, subscribers can upgrade to NFL Sunday Ticket Max for $396 annually. You'll get access to NFL Redzone, Short Cuts, and Fantasy Zone – a channel dedicated to fantasy sports enthusiasts.

fuboTV

NFL fans will also find fuboTV to be a wise alternative. The live streaming platform comes with the NFL Network, ESPN, CBS, NBC, and FOX. In turn, you receive access to live stream all NFL games available in your area. It includes Thursday primetime matchups, Sunday games, and Monday Night Football.

Best of all, with the NFL Network, you can stay on top of all the latest football news throughout the week. It also lets you check out classic programming and catch replays of games you missed or might not have access to.

With fuboTV, you also receive 250 hours of recording space, which is ample room to record as many NFL games as you please. And you can stream the platform on up to three devices concurrently. Overall, fuboTV's monthly cost of $65 will be higher than what you pay with NFL Game Pass, but you do receive the benefit of being able to watch NFL games live as well.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers limited live streaming for NFL fans. However, starting in 2023, it is the only platform where you will be able to watch select Thursday Night Football games. That aside, the platform has many entertainment options like All or Nothing, which provides a unique behind-the-scenes look at a different NFL team every season.

Amazon Prime does not offer much live streaming for NFL content aside from the Thursday games. And while the monthly price of $13 is affordable, it will not satisfy your football appetite like other options will.

NFL Game Pass deals

As the season nears, the NFL does entice new customers to try out NFL Game Pass for free for seven days. You can check on the website to see when a free trial becomes available, as they only offer it during select times.

Moreover, they are not the only service offering unique deals. If you are new to DIRECTV, you can receive NFL Sunday Ticket for free for the first year. However, to be eligible, you need to have the CHOICE package or above and sign a two-year service agreement. It means once the 12-month promotional period ends, you will pay a higher price for the second year of service.

fuboTV also offers a seven-day free trial. You can sign up for an account, then try out the live TV service to see if it's the right fit for you.

Our Final Take

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every NFL game all season long. You also gain access to condensed replays, local broadcasts, film room breakdowns, and classic NFL programming. If you want NFL content only, then it's one of the best platforms to consider. You do not have to jump through eligibility or contractual hoops as you would with DIRECTV and NFL Sunday Ticket, and you pay less than you would with fuboTV. The only limitation with NFL Game Pass is you won't be able to stream live games, so if that's a deal-breaker, then fuboTV might be a more suitable option.