New York Comic Con Will Be Exclusively Digital This Year

The bad news is that because of the pandemic, New York Comic Con, the East Coast's biggest fan convention with panels for popular shows and movies, will be digital-only when it takes place Oct. 8-11 this year. The silver lining to that is that at least it probably won't be as much of a fiasco as San Diego Comic-Con, because at least the panels will be live. Variety reports that NYCC producer ReedPop is partnering with YouTube to live-stream the convention's panels, which are expected to include fan-favorite franchises like The Walking Dead, Star Trek, and more. Fans won't be able to ask questions from the audience, but they'll be able to submit questions using YouTube's live chat feature.

"We are thoroughly disappointed that we can't gather together, in-person for the New York Comic Con we love to build and our fans love to revel in," said ReedPop president Lance Fensterman in a statement. "We look forward to this weekend all year long, just like you, and with this being our 15th edition, we were particularly excited. I will miss walking up and down artist alley and seeing friends that I've made since we were in the basement at the Javits Center. While this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube."

In addition to panels, fans will be able to participate in virtual meet-and-greets, workshops, and videos, and personal autographs and a virtual marketplace will be available as well. The most fun part of Comic Con, walking around and seeing all the incredible cosplay, won't be doable, but health and safety is the most important thing, and this is better than nothing.

New York Comic Con will take place from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11.